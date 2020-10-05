Midlands football Top 10: Who’s rising or falling, plus this week’s game schedule

A look at this week’s Midlands Top 10 high school football power rankings as voted on by a panel at The State newspaper and the upcoming football schedule for games Oct. 9.

1. Dutch Fork (2-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 1

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Chapin, 51-12

Next Game: vs. River Bluff

2. AC Flora (2-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 2

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Richland Northeast, 49-8

Next Game: vs. Irmo

3. Camden (1-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: T-4

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Manning, 57-0

Next Game: vs. Lake City

4. River Bluff (0-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: T-4

Last Week’s Game: Off

Next Game: vs. Dutch Fork

5. Hammond (5-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 7

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Trinity-Collegiate, 19-0

Next Game: vs. at First Baptist

6. Gray Collegiate (2-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: T-8

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Columbia, 56-0

Next Game: at Saluda

7. Gilbert (2-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 10

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Fox Creek, 43-0

Next Game: vs. Brookland-Cayce

8. Ridge View (1-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: NR

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Spring Valley, 17-16

Next Game: at Lexington

9. Spring Valley (1-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 3

Last Week’s Game: Lost to Ridge View, 17-16

Next Game: at Northwestern

10. Irmo (2-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: NR

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Dreher, 14-0

Next Game: at AC Flora.(Memorial Stadium)

..........

Dropped Out: Blythewood, Brookland-Cayce

Others receiving votes: Saluda, Newberry, Fairfield Central, CA Johnson

This week’s schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Friday

CA Johnson at McBee

Batesburg-Leesville at Columbia (Bolden Stadium)

Brookland-Cayce at Gilbert

Dreher at Westwood

Dutch Fork at River Bluff

Gray Collegiate at Saluda

Hammond at First Baptist

Heathwood Hall at Florence Christian

Irmo at AC Flora

Keenan at Mid-Carolina

Lake City at Camden

Laurence Manning at Cardinal Newman

Lower Richland at Chester

Lugoff-Elgin at Richland Northeast (Harry Parone Stadium)

North Central at Buford

Palmetto Christian at WW King

Richard Winn at Northside Christian

Ridge View at Lexington

Rock Hill at Blythewood

Spring Valley at Northwestern

White Knoll at Chapin

Wilson Hall at Ben Lippen

York at Fairfield Central

Monday

Aiken at Airport