High School Football
Midlands football Top 10: Who’s rising or falling, plus this week’s game schedule
A look at this week’s Midlands Top 10 high school football power rankings as voted on by a panel at The State newspaper and the upcoming football schedule for games Oct. 9.
1. Dutch Fork (2-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: 1
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Chapin, 51-12
Next Game: vs. River Bluff
2. AC Flora (2-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: 2
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Richland Northeast, 49-8
Next Game: vs. Irmo
3. Camden (1-0)
Local news has never been more important
Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.#readlocal
Last Week’s Ranking: T-4
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Manning, 57-0
Next Game: vs. Lake City
4. River Bluff (0-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: T-4
Last Week’s Game: Off
Next Game: vs. Dutch Fork
5. Hammond (5-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: 7
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Trinity-Collegiate, 19-0
Next Game: vs. at First Baptist
6. Gray Collegiate (2-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: T-8
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Columbia, 56-0
Next Game: at Saluda
7. Gilbert (2-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: 10
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Fox Creek, 43-0
Next Game: vs. Brookland-Cayce
8. Ridge View (1-1)
Last Week’s Ranking: NR
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Spring Valley, 17-16
Next Game: at Lexington
9. Spring Valley (1-1)
Last Week’s Ranking: 3
Last Week’s Game: Lost to Ridge View, 17-16
Next Game: at Northwestern
10. Irmo (2-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: NR
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Dreher, 14-0
Next Game: at AC Flora.(Memorial Stadium)
..........
Dropped Out: Blythewood, Brookland-Cayce
Others receiving votes: Saluda, Newberry, Fairfield Central, CA Johnson
This week’s schedule
All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Friday
CA Johnson at McBee
Batesburg-Leesville at Columbia (Bolden Stadium)
Brookland-Cayce at Gilbert
Dreher at Westwood
Dutch Fork at River Bluff
Gray Collegiate at Saluda
Hammond at First Baptist
Heathwood Hall at Florence Christian
Irmo at AC Flora
Keenan at Mid-Carolina
Lake City at Camden
Laurence Manning at Cardinal Newman
Lower Richland at Chester
Lugoff-Elgin at Richland Northeast (Harry Parone Stadium)
North Central at Buford
Palmetto Christian at WW King
Richard Winn at Northside Christian
Ridge View at Lexington
Rock Hill at Blythewood
Spring Valley at Northwestern
White Knoll at Chapin
Wilson Hall at Ben Lippen
York at Fairfield Central
Monday
Aiken at Airport
Comments