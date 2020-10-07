Second Newberry County football program won’t play this week because of COVID-19

Mid-Carolina football team won’t play the next two weeks because of COVID-19, the school announced Wednesday.

“Due to COVID-19 issues, the Mid-Carolina High School Varsity Football games scheduled for October 9 and October 16 have been postponed until further notice,” the school posted on its Facebook page.

The Rebels were supposed to play at Keenan this week and Lower Richland on Oct. 16. Those games will be made up at the end of the year. M-C will play Keenan on Oct. 30 and Lower Richland on Nov. 5 or Nov. 6.

Keenan is hoping to find a replacement for Mid-Carolina this week but nothing has been finalized.

The 2020 football season began Sept. 25 for public high schools. Mid-Carolina is the ninth school to have at least one player reported as having or being exposed to COVID-19.

More than half of the area’s 32 public high schools have had to reschedule or cancel games, either because of their own issues related to the virus or because of COVID-19 impacts to their opponents.

The Rock Hill Herald reported Wednesday’s Blythewood’s varsity and JV games against Rock Hill have been postponed after several individuals affiliated with Rock Hill program “reported COVID-like symptoms.”

That game will be made up Thursday, Oct. 29 at District Two Stadium in Blythewood.

S.C. high school teams are playing a shortened seven-game season during the pandemic, and teams are playing regional contests first. Those games help determine playoff seeding. The season is started a little more than a month later than originally planned.

According to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data, there have been 1,041 reported cases among SC K-12 schools since school began. That number includes 741 student cases and 301 employee cases, according to the DHEC database.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

According to DHEC, Mid-Carolina has had seven cases among students the last 30 days. The standard quarantine period is 14 days after the last close contact with a person while they were contagious with COVID-19.

Other Midlands schools that have self-reported COVID-19 issues and postponed games this season are Swansea, Camden, Lexington, River Bluff, Pelion, Newberry, Westwood and Lugoff-Elgin.

Lexington and River Bluff open their seasons Friday with Lexington hosting Ridge View and River Bluff hosting Dutch Fork.