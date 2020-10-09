High School Football
Live updates and scores from Friday night football in the Midlands
Here are Friday night scores and updates from Midlands high school football games, as well as in-game news updates and video from The State’s Lou Bezjak and Chris Dearing.
Columbia, Lexington SC game schedule
Friday
CA Johnson at McBee
Brookland-Cayce at Gilbert
Dutch Fork at River Bluff
Gray Collegiate at Saluda
Hammond at First Baptist
Heathwood Hall at Florence Christian
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Irmo at AC Flora
Lake City at Camden
Laurence Manning at Cardinal Newman
North Central at Buford
Palmetto Christian at WW King
Richard Winn at Northside Christian
Ridge View at Lexington
White Knoll at Chapin
Wilson Hall at Ben Lippen
York at Fairfield Central
Monday
Aiken at Airport
Postponed games due to COVID-19
Batesburg-Leesville vs. Columbia (TBD on makeup date)
Dreher at Westwood (will be played Oct. 30)
Eau Claire at Newberry (will be played Nov. 6)
Fox Creek at Swansea (will be played Nov. 6)
Keenan at Mid-Carolina (TBD on makeup date)
Lower Richland at Chester (will be played Oct. 30)
Lugoff-Elgin at Richland Northeast (will be played Oct. 30)
Rock Hill at Blythewood (will be played Oct. 29)
Spring Valley at Northwestern (TBD on makeup date)
Comments