Live updates and scores from Friday night football in the Midlands

Here are Friday night scores and updates from Midlands high school football games, as well as in-game news updates and video from The State’s Lou Bezjak and Chris Dearing.

Columbia, Lexington SC game schedule

Friday

CA Johnson at McBee

Brookland-Cayce at Gilbert

Dutch Fork at River Bluff

Gray Collegiate at Saluda

Hammond at First Baptist

Heathwood Hall at Florence Christian

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Irmo at AC Flora

Lake City at Camden

Laurence Manning at Cardinal Newman

North Central at Buford

Palmetto Christian at WW King

Richard Winn at Northside Christian

Ridge View at Lexington

White Knoll at Chapin

Wilson Hall at Ben Lippen

York at Fairfield Central

Monday

Aiken at Airport

Postponed games due to COVID-19

Batesburg-Leesville vs. Columbia (TBD on makeup date)

Dreher at Westwood (will be played Oct. 30)

Eau Claire at Newberry (will be played Nov. 6)

Fox Creek at Swansea (will be played Nov. 6)

Keenan at Mid-Carolina (TBD on makeup date)

Lower Richland at Chester (will be played Oct. 30)

Lugoff-Elgin at Richland Northeast (will be played Oct. 30)

Rock Hill at Blythewood (will be played Oct. 29)

Spring Valley at Northwestern (TBD on makeup date)