High School Football
Who’s the best football team in the Midlands? Gilbert, Gray rise in weekly poll
A look at this week’s Midlands Top 10 high school football power rankings as voted on by a panel at The State newspaper and the upcoming football schedule for games Oct. 16.
1. Dutch Fork (3-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: 1
Last Week’s Game: Defeated River Bluff, 41-7
Next Game: at Lexington
2. AC Flora (3-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: 2
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Irmo, 41-14
Next Game: vs. Dreher (Oct. 23)
3. Camden (2-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: 3
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Lake City, 48-20
Next Game: at Crestwood
4. Gilbert (3-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: 7
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Brookland-Cayce, 56-42
Next Game: at Strom Thurmond
5. Gray Collegiate (3-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: 6
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Saluda, 34-24
Next Game: at Eau Claire (Keenan HS)
6. Ridge View (2-1)
Last Week’s Ranking: 8
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Lexington, 38-12
Next Game: vs. Rock Hill (District 2 Stadium)
7. River Bluff (0-1)
Last Week’s Ranking: 4
Last Week’s Game: Lost to Dutch Fork, 41-7
Next Game: vs. Chapin
8. Spring Valley (1-1)
Last Week’s Ranking: 9
Last Week’s Game: Off
Next Game: vs. Blythewood
9. Newberry (1-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: NR
Last Week’s Game: Off
Next Game: vs. Gray Collegiate (Oct. 23)
10. North Central (3-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: NR
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Buford, 47-0
Next Game: at Cheraw
Dropped Out: Hammond, Irmo
Others receiving votes: CA Johnson, Chapin, Hammond, Irmo, Blythewood
This week’s schedule
All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Thursday
CA Johnson at Keenan
Friday
Airport at South Aiken
Augusta Christian at Hammond
Blythewood at Spring Valley
Camden at Crestwood
Cardinal Newman at Porter-Gaud
Chapin at River Bluff
Chester at Fairfield Central
Dutch Fork at Lexington
Gilbert at Strom Thurmond
Gray Collegiate at Eau Claire (Keenan HS)
North Central at Cheraw
Northside Christian at Wardlaw
Pelion at Barnwell
Richland Northeast at Dreher (Memorial Stadium)
Rock Hill at Ridge View
Saluda at Columbia (Bolden Stadium)
Trinity Collegiate at Heathwood Hall
WW King at Laurens Academy
