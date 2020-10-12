The State in Columbia SC Logo
Who’s the best football team in the Midlands? Gilbert, Gray rise in weekly poll

A look at this week’s Midlands Top 10 high school football power rankings as voted on by a panel at The State newspaper and the upcoming football schedule for games Oct. 16.

1. Dutch Fork (3-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 1

Last Week’s Game: Defeated River Bluff, 41-7

Next Game: at Lexington

2. AC Flora (3-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 2

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Irmo, 41-14

Next Game: vs. Dreher (Oct. 23)

3. Camden (2-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 3

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Lake City, 48-20

Next Game: at Crestwood

4. Gilbert (3-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 7

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Brookland-Cayce, 56-42

Next Game: at Strom Thurmond

5. Gray Collegiate (3-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 6

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Saluda, 34-24

Next Game: at Eau Claire (Keenan HS)

6. Ridge View (2-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 8

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Lexington, 38-12

Next Game: vs. Rock Hill (District 2 Stadium)

7. River Bluff (0-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 4

Last Week’s Game: Lost to Dutch Fork, 41-7

Next Game: vs. Chapin

8. Spring Valley (1-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 9

Last Week’s Game: Off

Next Game: vs. Blythewood

9. Newberry (1-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: NR

Last Week’s Game: Off

Next Game: vs. Gray Collegiate (Oct. 23)

10. North Central (3-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: NR

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Buford, 47-0

Next Game: at Cheraw

Dropped Out: Hammond, Irmo

Others receiving votes: CA Johnson, Chapin, Hammond, Irmo, Blythewood

This week’s schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Thursday

CA Johnson at Keenan

Friday

Airport at South Aiken

Augusta Christian at Hammond

Blythewood at Spring Valley

Camden at Crestwood

Cardinal Newman at Porter-Gaud

Chapin at River Bluff

Chester at Fairfield Central

Dutch Fork at Lexington

Gilbert at Strom Thurmond

Gray Collegiate at Eau Claire (Keenan HS)

North Central at Cheraw

Northside Christian at Wardlaw

Pelion at Barnwell

Richland Northeast at Dreher (Memorial Stadium)

Rock Hill at Ridge View

Saluda at Columbia (Bolden Stadium)

Trinity Collegiate at Heathwood Hall

WW King at Laurens Academy

Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He previously worked at the Florence Morning News and had covered high school sports in South Carolina since 2002. Lou is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Support my work with a digital subscription
