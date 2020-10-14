How CA Johnson football went from a struggling program to region-title contender

High school football players usually look forward to Thursday practices each week.

Those practices are usually shorter and mainly consist of a walk-through in preparation to play the following night.

At C.A. Johnson High School, players have another reason to look forward to Thursdays. That’s when players receive stickers to place on their new green helmets to recognize achievements from the previous week’s games.

“One of our favorite days of practice. We are ready to get our stickers,” said C.A. Johnson quarterback Isom Harris, who threw for more than 400 yards against McBee last week.

“It makes us feel like we are on a higher level than last year and we get to show our achievements,” running back/linebacker Dawan Rice said. “We get to see who starred on the team.”

The Green Hornets, which haven’t had much success over the past decade, are off to a 3-0 start heading into Thursday’s non-region matchup at Keenan. CA Johnson already has clinched a playoff spot and will go for a region championship next week against powerhouse Lamar program.

First-year coach Walt Wilson began the sticker tradition when he took over this season. Stickers are given out for a variety of things such as meeting team and individual goals. The stickers give players a sense of accomplishment that they can take ownership and pride over, Wilson said.

Players like Harris, Rice, Desmond Martin and others are quickly filling up space on their helmets.

“I saw the potential and saw somewhere you can build something,” Wilson said. “Usually when you take a job, it is because the guy before you wasn’t doing his job. But this was a different situation. The guy before me was doing a good job.

“The kids are buying in and it is fun to see. It actually has rejuvenated me a little bit.”

Wilson spent the past three seasons at Battery Creek in the Lowcountry where he led the team to three straight playoff appearances. But the Columbia native and former Eau Claire standout is best known for his time as head coach at Calhoun County. That’s where he coached current Philadelphia Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery and other Division I prospects.

The Green Hornets went 4-7 last season and made it to the first round of the 2A playoffs under Stephen Roberson, who left to take a job in North Carolina. The four wins were the most since 2013. The school hasn’t had a winning season since 2009 when it went 7-4 and former coach Jerry Jackson earned S.C. coach of the year honors.

The Green Hornets, who moved down to Class A this year as part of the 2020-22 realignment, had three straight one-win seasons from 2015-17 and were on the ends of plenty of blowout defeats.

Two weeks ago, CAJ was on the other end in defeating Great Falls 62-22.

“They didn’t know know to take last Friday. They felt sorry for Great Falls,” Wilson said of the fans. “My thing is, I want to give the alumni something to stick their chest out for and keep their head up.”

Wilson’s enthusiasm and passion are evident from watching him at practice.

He brings a no-nonsense approach, although the 51-year-old said he might be a little softer now in his older years. After a player missed practice last week, Wilson made him do extra running during practice. In the past, he said he might have just kicked him off the team.

“He brings toughness,” Rice said of Wilson. “He doesn’t take any pity. When you come on this field, it is a man’s game.”

Wilson doesn’t shy away from talking about building C.A. Johnson into a state championship-caliber program and hopes this year could be the foundation of something special for the future.

CAJ has five seniors on 26-man roster and Wilson said having them for a full offseason will help them going forward. Plus, winning will bring more interest to the program and help bring depth, which is crucial at the Class A level.

“Did everything but haven’t coached my team in the state championship and I plan to do that here,” said Wilson, who was an assistant on Sumter team that played for state championship. “I feel like i could do that here. I didn’t say this year, but I think it is attainable.”

CA Johnson 2020 scores, schedule

Sept. 25: CA Johnson 21, Lewisville 14

Oct. 2: CA Johnson 62, Great Falls 22

Oct. 9: CA Johnson 36, McBee 28

Oct. 15 at Keenan

Oct. 23 vs. Lamar