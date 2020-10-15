Five must-see Midlands football matchups plus this week’s updated stats, schedule

Here are the top games to watch and predictions for Week 4 of high school football in the Midlands:

Augusta Christian (6-1) at Hammond (5-1)

The winner will have the inside track for the No. 2 seed in the SCISA Class 3A playoffs. Both teams lost to First Baptist, with Hammond losing 7-6 last week. It was the Skyhawks’ first loss to an in-state team since 2016.

The game features two of SCISA’s top backs with Augusta Christian’s Zackary Blackwell (861 yards, 14 TDs) and Hammond’s CJ Stokes (565 yards, 12 TDs). Stokes has missed the past two games but should be back this week.

Blythewood (1-1) at Spring Valley (1-1)

Both teams had games postponed last week because of COVID-19. The loser of the game likely eliminated from the playoff race in Region 4-5A.

Spring Valley has won four in a row in the series including last year’s 42-21 win. Blythewood’s last win against the Vikings was 37-28 in 2015.

Spring Valley’s defense is allowing just 163 yards a game. Blythewood’s Myles Cotten leads the team with 35 tackles.

Chapin (2-1) at River Bluff (0-1)

The winner of the game will be in good spot for second-place in Region 5-5A.

River Bluff leads the all-time series 3-1 and has won the past two. The Gators played their opener last week after missing two weeks because of COVID-19.

Chapin running back Bennett Galloway has 796 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns, including a 90-yard kickoff return for a score last week against White Knoll.

Chester (2-0) at Fairfield Central (2-1)

The game will decide the Region 4-3A championship. Fairfield Central is coming off non-region loss to York, while Chester didn’t play last week because of COVID-19.

Fairfield Central’s Stephon Gadson has 511 all-purpose yards, five TDs and leads the team with 32 tackles.

Chester averages 264 yards a game on the ground and splits up its running game between Darius Head, Jaden Simmons and and Zan Dunahm, who each had carried it at least 20 times this season.

Gilbert (2-1) at Strom Thurmond (1-1)

Gilbert wins Region 5-3A with a win against Strom Thurmond. A Rebels win would create a three-way tie for first with Orangeburg-Wilkinson.

Gilbert’s Colton Mason leads the team with 681 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. Mason had 314 last week against Brookland-Cayce, which was the most since Jakayus Leaphart had 353 yards in 2014.

Charquez Booker leads ST with 168 yards rushing and two TDs.

This week’s schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted. Picks by The State’s Lou Bezjak, Chris Dearing.

Thursday

CA Johnson at Keenan (Bezjak-CAJ; Dearing-CAJ)

Friday

Airport at South Aiken (Bezjak-South Aiken; Dearing-South Aiken)

Augusta Christian at Hammond (Bezjak-Hammond; Dearing-Hammond)

Blythewood at Spring Valley (Bezjak-Spring Valley; Dearing-Blythewood)

Camden at Crestwood (Bezjak-Camden; Dearing-Camden)

Cardinal Newman at Porter-Gaud (Bezjak-Porter-Gaud; Dearing-Porter-Gaud)

Chapin at River Bluff (Bezjak-River Bluff; Dearing-River Bluff)

Chester at Fairfield Central (Bezjak-Chester; Dearing-Chester)

Dutch Fork at Lexington (Bezjak-Dutch Fork; Dearing-Dutch Fork)

Gilbert at Strom Thurmond (Bezjak-Gilbert; Dearing-Gilbert)

Gray Collegiate vs. Eau Claire at Keenan HS (Bezjak-Gray; Dearing-Gray)

Lower Richland at Irmo (Bezjak-Irmo; Dearing-Irmo)

Nation Ford at White Knoll (Bezjak-Nation Ford; Dearing-Nation Ford)

Northside Christian at Wardlaw (Bezjak-Wardlaw; Dearing-Wardlaw)

Pelion at Barnwell (Bezjak-Barnwell; Dearing-Barnwell)

Richland Northeast vs. Dreher at Memorial Stadium (Bezjak-Dreher; Dearing-Dreher)

Rock Hill vs. Ridge View at District 2 Stadium (Bezjak-Ridge View; Dearing-Ridge View)

Saluda at Columbia (Bezjak-Saluda; Dearing-Saluda)

Trinity Collegiate at Heathwood Hall (Bezjak-Heathwood; Dearing-Heathwood)

WW King at Laurens Academy (Bezjak-Laurens; Dearing-Laurens)

Games postponed because of COVID-19: AC Flora at Lugoff-Elgin (Nov. 6); Westwood at Irmo (Nov. 6); Newberry at Batesburg-Leesville (TBA) Swansea at Brookland-Cayce (canceled); North Central at Cheraw (TBA)

Last Week: Lou Bezjak 13-4; Chris Dearing 12-5

Overall: Lou Bezjak 50-17; Chris Dearing 49-18

Midlands Stat leaders

A look at Midlands stat leaders through Week 7 of SCISA games and Week 3 of SCHSL:

Rushing

SCHSL: Colton Mason, Gilbert, 82 car. 681 yards, 7 TDs; KZ Adams, Gray Collegiate, 80-618-5; Kalab Haven;North Central, 52-485-3; Matt Pack, AC Flora, 37-376-3; Stephon Gadsen, Fairfield Central, 37-353-2; Bennett Galloway, Chapin, 54-337-5; Willis Lane, Camden, 29-304-4; Will Way, Brookland-Cayce, 50-293-5; CeCe Bailey, CA Johnson, 27-258-5; Leroy Bracey, Camden, 16-249-3; Jeremy Barney, Lower Richland, 33-237-3; TJ Peebles;White Knoll, 54-225-1; Tre Robinson, Gray Collegiate, 14-218-2; Jaylon Chambers, Irmo, 14-214-3; Will Barber, Fairfield Central, 35-211-2; Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork, 31-203-4; Terrell Coleman, AC Flora, 23;-198-4; Marvin Gantt, Batesburg-Leesville, 23-191-0

SCISA: Ronnie Porter, Heathwood Hall, 121-891-7; CJ Stokes, Hammond, 53-565-12; Will Owens, Ben Lippen, 58-452-5; Aidan Cannaster, Hammond, 56-319-1; Jack Weston, Hammond, 46-290-2; Jali Garvin-Mingo, Cardinal Newman, 56- 288-2; Shanyae Monsato, Cardinal Newman, 47-247-2

Passing

SCHSL: Isom Harris, CA Johnson, 58 completions, 95 attempts, 953 yards 9 TDs; Will Taylor, Dutch Fork, 47-74-869-12; Ethan Beamish, AC Flora, 22-32-582-9; Peyton Whitten, Brookland-Cayce, 23-38-525-5; Hunter Sheppard, Chapin, 48-71-509-5; Andre Washington, Ridge View, 32-46-501-4; Jenavas Williams, Batesburg-Leesville, 33-56-448-6; Tre Robinson, Gray Collegiate, 29-44-407-6; Jesse Bowers, ;North Central, 26-46-405-5; Izayah Whiteside, Gilbert, 31-61-395-5; Jonah McCary, Saluda, 29-39-386-5; Angelo Donato, Blythewood, 20-38-308-2; DQ Smith, Spring Valley, 28-53-297-3; Kennedy Ramsey, White Knoll, 22-37-250-2; Jaffari Person, Camden, 15-26-232-4; Robert Adams, Lower Richland, 18-26-232-3; Austin Cunningham, White Knoll, 26-44-222-1

SCISA: Alex Lewis, Heathwood Hall, 55-94-771-9; Jack Weston, Hammond, 56-84;758-6; Stryker Gandy, Ben Lippen, 23-41-440-4; Luke Robinson, Cardinal Newman, 24-54-235-0

Receiving

SCHSL: Desmond Martin, CA Johnson, 25 carries, 572 yards, 6 TDs; Elijah Spencer, Dutch Fork, 18-399;7; Jordan Smith, Ridge View, 19-374-4; Antonio Williams, Dutch Fork, 17-343-5; Damahzay Long, Bateburg-Leesville. 13-303-5; Eriq Rice, AC Flora, 6-279-4; DeAree Rogers, White Knoll, 20-259-1; Zavier Short, Chapin, 20-253-3; Shyheem Shropshire, North Central, 6-204-5; Jordan Wise, Brookland-Cayce, 11-199-2; Chirs Rhone, Gray Collegiate, 13-161-2; Will Way, Brookland-Cayce, 11-146-2; Joshua Burrell, Blythewood, 11-142-1; Matthew Becker, Chapin, 15-142-1Marvin Gantt;Batesburg-Leesville, 13-133-1; Gage Gunter, Gilbert, 6-133-0; Devin Johnson, Gray Collegiate, 8-127-2; Darius Derrick-Jones, White Knoll, 13-121-1

SCISA: Josh Gary, Heathwood Hall, 32-582-7; Cam Scott, Hammond, 31-502-4; Davis Holt, Ben Lippen, 12-226-3; Aiden Canzater, Hammond, 13-203-2; Jake Austin, Ben Lippen, 14;142-3; Chandler Crooks, Ben Lippen, 10-137-1

Tackles

SCHSL: Sam Greer;Chapin, 40; Dalante Belton, CA Johnson 39; Dedrick Starkes, Irmo, 37; Dawan Rice, CA Johnson, 36; Myles Cotten, Blythewood, 35. Stephon Gadsen, Fairfield Central, 32; Justin Hayes, Irmo, 30; Rafael McKenny, CA Johnson, 29; Harley Boatwright, Gilbert, 29; Keaton Rogers, Ridge View, 29; DeAundre Goodwin, CA Johnson, 28; Tory Kelly, Gray Collegiate 26; Jarrett Cason, Gilbert 26; DJ Hutchinson Blythewood 25; Justen Brunson, Gray Collegiate 24; Chris Wicker, Dutch Fork 24; Nic Emmanwori, Irmo 24; LP Snelling, Gilbert 24; Josh Smith, Dreher 23; Zeke Haire, Irmo, 23

SCISA: Will Owens, ;Ben Lippen, 91; Davis Holt, Ben Lippen 59; Ronnie Porter, Heathwood Hall, 59; Grayden Davis, Ben Lippen, 58; Rondarius Porter, Heathwood Hall 57; Max Drag, Ben Lippen 57; M.Brown, Hammond, 55; Stryker Gandy, Ben Lippen 47; William Lamar, Heathwood Hall 41 Shanyae Monsato, Cardinal Newman 40

Sacks

SCHSL: Naejuan Barber, Ridge View 6; Trey Peterson, Spring Valley 5; Jarrett Cason, Gilbert 4; Sterling Godwin, Ridge View 3l Kaseem Vauls, Irmo 3; Jonathon Chavis, Camden 2 1/2; Several tied with 2

SCISA: Ronnie Porter, Heathwood Hall, 6; Rondarius Porter, Heathwood Hall 6; William Lamar, Heathwood Hall, 5; Will Owens, Ben Lippen 3; Max Drag;Ben Lippen;3; Carter Moorer, Ben Lippen 3

Interceptions

SCHSL: Tyler Dreher, Ridge View 2; Jylil Favor, Lugoff-Elgin 2; Hy-Kein Nahn, Spring Valley 2; Owen Plane, Brookland-Cayce 2

SCISA: Brig Brannon, Hammond 2; Chandler Crooks, ;Ben Lippen 2; Josh Gary, Heathwood Hall 2; H.Jackson, Hammond 2