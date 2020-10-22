Five can’t miss Midlands football matchups plus this week’s updated stats, schedule

Here are the top games to watch and predictions for Week 5 of high school football in the Midlands:

The game is being played at Westwood High School at Ridge View’s request. It was supposed to played at District 2 Stadium at Blythewood’s campus where both teams play home games this season until RV’s stadium is complete. The Blazers are the home team for the matchup.

Blythewood leads all-time series 14-3 and has won two in a row against RV.

The game carries big postseason implications. Ridge View clinches a playoff spot with a win and would win the region with a win and two Northwestern losses. Blythewood can’t clinch a playoff spot this week but can with wins in the next two games against Ridge View and Rock Hill. A Bengals loss with a Northwestern win in its final two games would eliminate them.

Game features two of the top receivers in the Midlands in Blythewood’s Joshua Burrell and RV’s Jordan Smith. Burrell, a Florida State commit, is ranked as the No. 3 player in SC by 247Sports and has 18 catches for 205 yards and a TD this year. Smith has 29 catches for 500 yards and eight TDs this season.

Gray Collegiate (4-0) at Newberry (1-0)

This is the first meeting between two schools and a matchup of two of the top teams in Class 2A with Gray ranked No. 2 and Newberry No. 3 in latest SC Prep Media polls.

This will be the first game for Newberry since its opener Sept .24 because of COVID-19 postponements. Gray Collegiate has clinched a playoff spot and wins Region 3-2A title by beating Newberry. The Bulldogs can win the region by winning the final three games against Gray, Saluda and Batesburg-Leesville.

Running back KZ Adams leads Gray with 730 yards rushing and eight TDs.

Lamar (4-1) at CA Johnson (4-0)

Winner of the game is Region 3-A champion while the loser is second seed from the region in playoffs.

A win gives CA Johnson its most victories in a season since it reaching seven wins in 2009.

Green Hornets QB Isom Harris has thrown for 1,122 yards and 12 TDs. Desmond Martin leads the team with 34 catches for 668 yards and seven TDs.

Lamar’s lone loss came at Class 5A St. James. Quarterback Tyler McManus leads the team with 569 yards passing.

Lexington (0-2) at Chapin (2-2)

Loser of the game is officially eliminated from playoff contention. Chapin needs to beat Lexington and hope River Bluff loses its last two games. Lexington (0-1) can get the second spot by winning the final three region games over Chapin, White Knoll and River Bluff.

Chapin played two quarterbacks Hunter Sheppard and Jaydin Alford last week against River Bluff. Eagles running back Bennett Galloway leads the team with 793 all-purpose yards.

Spring Valley (1-2) at Dutch Fork (4-0)

Dutch Fork clinched Region 5-5A title last week and closes out the regular season with SV and South Pointe next week before playoffs begin Nov. 13. Silver Foxes have a 44-game unbeaten streak and are No. 18 in the latest USA Today’s Super 25 poll.

Clemson two-sport commit Will Taylor has thrown for 1,046 yards and 15 touchdowns for Dutch Fork. Elijah Spencer leads the team with 23 catches for 503 yards and eight TDs. Antonio Williams leads DF with 778 all-purpose yards. Silver Foxes defense is allowing just eight points per game.

Spring Valley QB DQ Smith has thrown for 573 yards and five TDs.

This Week’s Schedule

All times 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

Thursday

Columbia vs Eau Claire at Keenan HS (Bezjak-Columbia; Dearing-Columbia)

Friday

Ben Lippen at Porter-Gaud (Bezjak-Ben Lippen; Dearing-Ben Lippen)

Blythewood vs. Ridge View at Westwood HS (Bezjak-Ridge View; Dearing-Ridge View)

Brookland-Cayce at Orangeburg-Wilkinson (Bezjak-O-W; Dearing-O-W

Cardinal Newman at Hammond (Bezjak-Hammond; Dearing-Hammond)

Charleston Collegiate at Northside Christian (Bezjak-Northside; Dearing-Charleston Collegiate)

Chesnee at Airport (Bezjak-Airport; Dearing-Airport)

Dreher at AC Flora (Bezjak-AC Flora; Dearing-Airport)

Edisto at Pelion (Bezjak-Pelion; Dearing-Pelion)

Fairfield Central at Mid-Carolina (Bezjak-Fairfield Central; Dearing-Fairfield Central)

Gray Collegiate at Newberry (Bezjak-Gray Collegiate; Dearing-Gray Collegiate)

Heathwood Hall at Wilson Hall (Bezjak-Heathwood Hall; Dearing-Heathwood Hall)

Lamar at CA Johnson at Bolden Stadium (Bezjak-CAJ; Dearing-Lamar)

Lexington at Chapin (Bezjak-Chapin; Dearing-Chapin)

Lower Richland at Keenan (Bezjak-Lower Richland; Dearing-Lower Richland)

Lugoff-Elgin at Irmo (Bezjak-Irmo; Dearing-Irmo)

Marlboro County at Camden (Bezjak-Camden; Dearing-Camden)

Richard Winn at Jefferson Davis (Bezjak-Richard Winn; Dearing-Richard Winn)

River Bluff at White Knoll (Bezjak-River Bluff; Dearing-River Bluff)

Spring Valley at Dutch Fork (Bezjak-Dutch Fork; Dearing-Dutch Fork)

Swansea at Gilbert (Bezjak-Gilbert; Dearing-Gilbert)

Westwood vs. Richland Northeast at Harry Parone Stadium (Bezjak- Westwood; Dearing-Westwood)

Saturday

Batesburg-Leesville at Saluda, 11 a.m. (Bezjak-Saluda; Dearing-Saluda)

Games postponed because of COVID-19: Central at North Central (Won’t be made up)

Last Week: Lou Bezjak 17-3; Chris Dearing 18-2

Overall: Lou Bezjak 67-20; Chris Dearing 67-20

Midlands Stat leaders

A look at Midlands stat leaders through Week 8 of SCISA games and Week 4 of SCHSL:

Rushing

SCHSL: Colton Mason, Gilbert, 113 car. 916 yards, 8 TDs; KZ Adams, Gray Collegiate, 87-730-8; Stephon Gadsden, Fairfield Central, 59-577-6; Kalab Haven;North Central, 52-485-3; Willis Lane, Camden, 46-448;6; Jayon Chambers, Irmo, 68-424-4; Matt Pack, AC Flora, 37-376-3; Immanuel Bovain, Airport, 74-368-5; Bennett Galloway, Chapin, 65-360-5; Leroy Bracey, Camden, 34-326-4; Jeremy Barney, Lower Richland, 51-325;5; TJ Peebles;White Knoll, 77-315-1; CeCe Bailey, CA Johnson, 41-313-6; Dhani Dixon, Blythewood, 43-305-2; Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork, 47-297-6; Will Way, Brookland-Cayce, 50-293-5; Will Barber, Fairfield Central, 40-277-3; Tre Robinson, Gray Collegiate, 27-234-5; Dylan Williams, Irmo, 28-228-4; Jordan Foy, Dreher, 37-209-0

SCISA: Ronnie Porter, Heathwood Hall, 136-1,175-11; CJ Stokes, Hammond, 83-825-15; Will Owens, Ben Lippen, 58-452-5; Jack Weston, Hammond, 58-389-3; Aidan Cannaster, Hammond, 56-319-1; Jali Garvin-Mingo, Cardinal Newman, 56- 288-2; Shanyae Monsato, Cardinal Newman, 47-247-2

Passing

SCHSL: Isom Harris, CA Johnson, 74 completions, 125 attempts, 1,122 yards 12 TDs; Will Taylor, Dutch Fork, 57-87-1,046-15; Andre Washington, Ridge View, 52-83-795-11; Ethan Beamish, AC Flora, 22-32-582-9; Hunter Sheppard, Chapin, 56-86-566-5; Peyton Whitten, Brookland-Cayce, 23-38-525-5; Dylan Williams, Irmo, 33-61-521-5; Tre Robinson, Gray Collegiate, 34-53-515-5; Izayah Whiteside, Gilbert, 37-72-504-7; Jonah McCary, Saluda, 42-58-498-5; Jenavas Williams, Batesburg-Leesville, 33-56-448-6; Tyler Dasher, Airport, 31-76-428-3; Jaffari Person, Camden, 25-43-427-7; Jesse Bowers, ;North Central, 26-46-405-5; Robert Adams, Lower Richland, 28-45-384-3; Angelo Donato, Blythewood, 25-49-345-2; Kennedy Ramsey, White Knoll, 34-61-334-3; DQ Smith, Spring Valley, 28-53-297-3; Jayden Bradford, Chapin, 27-41-292-1; Josh Drayton, Dreher, 39-68-282-1

SCISA: Alex Lewis, Heathwood Hall, 60-106-827-9; Jack Weston, Hammond, 59-87-803-7; Stryker Gandy, Ben Lippen, 23-41-440-4; Luke Robinson, Cardinal Newman, 24-54-235-0

Receiving

SCHSL: Desmond Martin, CA Johnson, 34 receptions, 668 yards, 7 TDs; Elijah Spencer, Dutch Fork, 23-503-8; Jordan Smith, Ridge View, 29-500-8; Antonio Williams, Dutch Fork, 17-343-5; Damahzay Long, Bateburg-Leesville. 13-303-5; DeAree Rogers, White Knoll, 23-296-1; Zavier Short, Chapin, 25-292-3; Eriq Rice, AC Flora, 6-279-4; Chirs Rhone, Gray Collegiate, 17-270-4; Gage Gunter, Gilbert, 10-227-1; Joshua Burrell, Blythewood, 18-205-1; Shyheem Shropshire, North Central, 6-204-5; Jordan Wise, Brookland-Cayce, 11-199-2; Matthew Becker, Chapin, 17-190-1; CeCe Bailey, CA Johnson, 13-179-2; Tyree Byrd, Ridge View, 14-174-0; Anthony Lyles, Camden, Camden, 9-160-3; Devin Johnson, Gray Collegiate, 9-152; Will Way, Brookland-Cayce, 11-146-2

SCISA: Josh Gary, Heathwood Hall, 35-617-7; Cam Scott, Hammond, 33-544-4; Davis Holt, Ben Lippen, 12-226-3; Aiden Canzater, Hammond, 15-213-2; Jake Austin, Ben Lippen, 14;142-3; Chandler Crooks, Ben Lippen, 10-137-1

Tackles

SCHSL: Sam Greer;Chapin, 53; Myles Cotten, Blythewood, 47; Harley Boatwright, Gilbert, 47; Dalante Belton, CA Johnson 45; Dedrick Starkes, Irmo, 45; Justin Hayes, Irmo, 42; Stepheno Gadsden, Fairfield Central, 39; Keaton Rogers, Ridge View, 39; Dawan Rice, CA Johnson, 39; Nic Emmanwori, Irmo 35; Jordan Smith, Gilbert, 32; Rafael McKenney, CA Johnson, 31; DeAundre Goodwin, CA Johnson, 31; Jalian Yarborough, Fairfield Central 31; Josh Smith, Dreher 30 1/2; Justin Hayes, Irmo, 42; Naejuan Barber, Ridge View, 31; DJ Hutchinson Blythewood 30; Jashawn Manning, Fairfield Central 30; Chris Wicker, Dutch Fork 30; Neil Bastian, Gilbert, 30; Tory Kelly, Gray Collegiate 29; Josh Calloway, Chapin, 28; Darrius Footes, Ridge View, 28; Justen Brunson, Gray Collegiate 27

SCISA: Will Owens, ;Ben Lippen, 91; Ronnie Porter, Heathwood Hall, 74; Rondarius Porter, Heathwood Hall 73; Mark Brown, Hammond, 70; Davis Holt, Ben Lippen 59; Grayden Davis, Ben Lippen, 58; Max Drag, Ben Lippen 57; Stryker Gandy, Ben Lippen 47; William Lamar, Heathwood Hall 43; Walker Draffin, Heathwood Hall 42; Kalvin Tobias 41; Jack McCall, Hammond 41l Shanyae Monsato, Cardinal Newman 40; Brig Brannon, Hammond 40

Sacks

SCHSL: Naejuan Barber, Ridge View 6; Trey Peterson, Spring Valley 5; Jarrett Cason, Gilbert 4; Josias Addison, Blythewood 4; Jonathon Chavis, Camden 4; Jordan Couch, Airport, 4; Sterling Godwin, Ridge View 3; Kaseem Vauls, Irmo 3; Jaxkon Hembree, Camden, 3; Freedom Flemming, Airport, 3; M. Lewis, Irmo 3.

SCISA: Ronnie Porter, Heathwood Hall, 6; Rondarius Porter, Heathwood Hall 6; William Lamar, Heathwood Hall, 5; Seth Kirby, Hammond, 4; Will Owens, Ben Lippen 3; Max Drag;Ben Lippen;3; Carter Moorer, Ben Lippen 3; Mark Brown, Hammond, 3; James Kitchens, Hammond, 3

Interceptions

SCHSL: Jordan Spry, Airport, 3; Tyler Dreher, Ridge View 2; Jylil Favor, Lugoff-Elgin 2; Hy-Kein Nahn, Spring Valley 2; Owen Plane, Brookland-Cayce 2; Joseph Byrnes, Camden, 2; Luke McGinnis, Saluda 2; Malik Heyward, Dreher, 2; Russell Brunson, Gray Collegiate, 2

SCISA: Heathwood Hall 3; Brig Brannon, Hammond 2; Chandler Crooks, ;Ben Lippen 2; Josh Gary, Harris Jackson, Hammond 2