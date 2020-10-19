High School Football
Midlands Top 10: Fairfield Central, Blythewood make jump after last week’s big wins
A look at this week’s Midlands Top 10 high school football power rankings as voted on by a panel at The State newspaper and the upcoming football schedule for games Oct. 22-24.
1. Dutch Fork (4-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: 1
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Lexington, 55-13
Next Game: vs. Spring Valley
2. AC Flora (3-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: 2
Last Week’s Game: Off
Next Game: vs. Dreher (Memorial Stadium)
3. Camden (3-0)
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Last Week’s Ranking: 3
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Lake City, 58-29
Next Game: vs. Marlboro County
4. Gilbert (4-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: 4
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Strom Thurmond, 28-21
Next Game: vs. Swansea
5. Gray Collegiate (4-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: 5
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Eau Claire, 59-0
Next Game: at Newberry
6. Ridge View (3-1)
Last Week’s Ranking: 6
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Rock Hill, 47-44 (2 OT)
Next Game: vs. Blythewood (At Westwood HS)
7. River Bluff (1-1)
Last Week’s Ranking: 7
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Chapin, 37-7
Next Game: at White Knoll
8. Newberry (1-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: 9
Last Week’s Game: Off
Next Game: vs. Gray Collegiate
9. Fairfield Central (3-1)
Last Week’s Ranking: NR
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Chester, 53-40
Next Game: at Mid-Carolina
10. (tie) North Central (3-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: 10
Last Week’s Game: Off
Next Game: at Cheraw (Nov. 2)
10. (tie) Blythewood (2-1)
Last Week’s Ranking: NR
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Spring Valley, 21-17
Next Game vs. Ridge View (At Westwood HS)
Dropped Out: Spring Valley
Others receiving votes: CA Johnson, Hammond, Irmo
This Week’s Schedule
Thursday
Columbia at Eau Claire (Keenan HS)
Friday
Ben Lippen at Porter-Gaud
Blythewood vs. Ridge View (At Westwood HS)
Brookland-Cayce at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Cardinal Newman at Hammond
Charleston Collegiate at Northside Christian
Chesnee at Airport
Dreher at AC Flora
Fairfield Central at Mid-Carolina
Gray Collegiate at Newberry
Heathwood Hall at Wilson Hall
Lamar at CA Johnson (Bolden Stadium)
Lexington at Chapin
Lower Richland at Keenan
Lugoff-Elgin at Irmo
Marlboro County at Camden
Pelion at Silver Bluff
Richard Winn at Jefferson Davis
River Bluff at White Knoll
Spring Valley at Dutch Fork
Swansea at Gilbert
Trinity Collegiate at Cardinal Newman
Westwood at Richland Northeast (Harry Parone Stadium)
Saturday
Batesburg-Leesville at Saluda, 11 a.m.
Comments