Midlands Top 10: Fairfield Central, Blythewood make jump after last week’s big wins

A look at this week’s Midlands Top 10 high school football power rankings as voted on by a panel at The State newspaper and the upcoming football schedule for games Oct. 22-24.

1. Dutch Fork (4-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 1

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Lexington, 55-13

Next Game: vs. Spring Valley

2. AC Flora (3-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 2

Last Week’s Game: Off

Next Game: vs. Dreher (Memorial Stadium)

3. Camden (3-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 3

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Lake City, 58-29

Next Game: vs. Marlboro County

4. Gilbert (4-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 4

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Strom Thurmond, 28-21

Next Game: vs. Swansea

5. Gray Collegiate (4-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 5

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Eau Claire, 59-0

Next Game: at Newberry

6. Ridge View (3-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 6

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Rock Hill, 47-44 (2 OT)

Next Game: vs. Blythewood (At Westwood HS)

7. River Bluff (1-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 7

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Chapin, 37-7

Next Game: at White Knoll

8. Newberry (1-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 9

Last Week’s Game: Off

Next Game: vs. Gray Collegiate

9. Fairfield Central (3-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: NR

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Chester, 53-40

Next Game: at Mid-Carolina

10. (tie) North Central (3-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 10

Last Week’s Game: Off

Next Game: at Cheraw (Nov. 2)

10. (tie) Blythewood (2-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: NR

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Spring Valley, 21-17

Next Game vs. Ridge View (At Westwood HS)

Dropped Out: Spring Valley

Others receiving votes: CA Johnson, Hammond, Irmo

This Week’s Schedule

Thursday

Columbia at Eau Claire (Keenan HS)

Friday

Ben Lippen at Porter-Gaud

Blythewood vs. Ridge View (At Westwood HS)

Brookland-Cayce at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Cardinal Newman at Hammond

Charleston Collegiate at Northside Christian

Chesnee at Airport

Dreher at AC Flora

Fairfield Central at Mid-Carolina

Gray Collegiate at Newberry

Heathwood Hall at Wilson Hall

Lamar at CA Johnson (Bolden Stadium)

Lexington at Chapin

Lower Richland at Keenan

Lugoff-Elgin at Irmo

Marlboro County at Camden

Pelion at Silver Bluff

Richard Winn at Jefferson Davis

River Bluff at White Knoll

Spring Valley at Dutch Fork

Swansea at Gilbert

Trinity Collegiate at Cardinal Newman

Westwood at Richland Northeast (Harry Parone Stadium)

Saturday

Batesburg-Leesville at Saluda, 11 a.m.