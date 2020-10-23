Midlands football roundup, scores: Region titles for some, heartbreak for others

Ridge View clinched a playoff spot in their first year in Class 5A with a 7-0 win over rival Blythewood on Friday night.

Ridge View will be the No. 2 seed in Region 4-5A after Northwestern clinched the region title with a win over Rock Hill.

“We knew when they put us in 5A and everyone started talking, but we knew we would be fine,” Ridge View coach Perry Parks said. “Been here six years and made the playoffs five times, so we didn’t change nothing because we were a different type of classification.”

Quarterback Andre Washington scored on a 1-yard run with 5:08 left in the third quarter for the game’s only score in a defensive battle between the two Richland 2 District rivals.

Both teams had a goal-line stand in the game, with Ridge View’s coming with the game in the balance in the fourth quarter.

Blythewood recovered a fumble at the Ridge View 40-yard line and drove it to the 1-yard line. On fourth-and-goal with 7:23 left, Bengals quarterback Angelo Donato was stopped at the 1-yard line by Ridge View’s Darius Footes.

Ridge View didn’t give the ball back to Blythewood, picking up first down after first down and eventually running out the clock.

Ridge View hosts Mauldin in a non-region game and has a bye in the final week before the playoffs.

Blythewood hosts Rock Hill on Thursday.

Lamar 50, CA Johnson 44 (OT)

The C.A. Johnson football team sat in the north end zone at Bolden Stadium with heads down, thinking about what might have been Friday night against perennial power Lamar.

With the Region 2-A title on the line, the upstart Green Hornets came up just short as the Silver Foxes got a 2-yard touchdown run by Rashad Johnson in overtime to claim the region title and the No. 1 seed from the region in the upcoming playoffs.

C.A. Johnson (4-1, 3-1) had taken a 44-38 lead with a 77-yard scoring pass from Isom Harris to Desmond Martin with 4:40 to play.

But Lamar put together a methodical 11-play, 71-yard drive that ended with Tavaris Dolford’s 2-yard run with 17 seconds remaining that tied it at 44. The Green Hornets forced the extra period with a stop in the backfield on the two-point conversion.

Lamar (4-1, 4-0) won the toss to start the overtime and elected to play defense first, and it paid off. A holding penalty on the first play pushed the ball back to the 20-yard line and C.A. Johnson never recovered as Harris had to scramble on fourth down from the 25.

It only took the Silver Foxes two plays to score. Johnson took the handoff and powered in behind the left side of the line.

CAJ coach Walt Wilson was proud of the effort, but he looked back the Green Hornets not being able to turn several early Silver Foxes miscues into points. Lamar turned it over six times total with five of those coming in the first half. Three first-quarter fumbles came on three consecutive offensive plays, but C.A. Johnson could only convert those into 14 first-half points.

C.A. Johnson didn’t trail until the third quarter. They jumped out to leads of 16-0, 22-8 and 30-14 behind the play of Harris, Martin and CeCe Bailey.

But Lamar, winners of two state title since 2016, responded. They pulled within 30-22 by the half and then scored on their first two possessions of the third quarter to take a 38-30 lead. Tavaris Dolford scored on a 7-yard run and Tyler McManus added a 4-yard run to set the stage for the furious finish.

Gray Collegiate 34, Newberry 28

Running back KZ Adams rushed for 310 yards and four touchdowns as Gray Collegiate defeated Newberry in a matchup of top teams in Class 2A.

The win helps the War Eagles clinch the Region 3-2A championship. It is their third-straight region title.

Adams scored his fourth TD with about a minute left to give the War Eagles a 34-21 lead with a minute left.

Dutch Fork 21, Spring Valley 0

The Silver Foxes ran their unbeaten streak to 45 games in a non-region win over the Vikings. Jarvis Green ran for 87 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Will Taylor threw for 218 yards.

Receiver Antonio Williams threw a TD pass to Elijah Spencer and also had seven catches for 126 yards.

AC Flora 63, Dreher 0

Ethan Beamish threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as AC Flora clinched the Region 4-4A championship.

Markel Townsend also had two touchdowns, one defensively, as the Falcons led 56-0 at halftime.

Camden 52, Marlboro County 14

Jaffari Pearson ran for three touchdowns and running back Willis Lane had two as the Bulldogs clinched the Region 6-3A title.

Pearson was 6-of-10 for 123 yards throwing and also rushed for 28 yards. Lane finished with 128 yards rushing.

Camden led 37-7 at halftime.

Gilbert 55, Swansea 7

Quarterback Izayah Whiteside threw for 277 yards and four touchdowns and Gilbert did all of its scoring in the first half to move to 6-0 on the season.

Colton Mason added 105 yards rushing and three touchdowns and went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. Gage Gunter had 118 yards receiving and a TD, and Chance Jennings caught two TD passes.

Chapin 35, Lexington 21

Hunter Sheppard threw for 220 yards and three first-half touchdowns as Chapin kept its playoff hopes alive.

Zavier Short had eight catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns and Matthew Becker also caught a TD pass. Bennett Galloway ran for 124 yards and a TD for the Eagles.

Reese Marcum threw TD passes to John Mark Deason for Lexington.

Hammond 49, Cardinal Newman 7

Whit Muschamp threw three touchdowns and CJ Stokes ran for two as the Skyhawks won their second straight game. Muschamp, the son of Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp, was 11-of-14 for 272 yards in the air.

Stokes rushed for 82 yards and receiver Cam Scott had four catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Jack Weston had three catches for 106 yards

Pelion 27, Edisto 0

Jacob Ozmanski had a 58-yard TD run and also threw a touchdown pass to Julian Tyler in Pelion’s win. The Panthers moved into first place in Region 5-2A standings with two games left.

Azwan James added a pair of rushing touchdowns for Pelion. The Panthers held Edisto to negative total yards of offense.

River Bluff 45, White Knoll 14

Riley Myers rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns in the Gators’ victory. River Bluff can clinch a playoff spot with a win in its final region game against Lexington on Nov. 6.

Syracuse commit Kendall Long had a TD catch and the Gators had 425 yards of offense.

Westwood 52, Richland Northeast 6

Rashad McCain threw three touchdowns and Jayden Harrison returned a kickoff for a score and had a rushing touchdown in Westwood’s win.

AJ Reyes ran for more than 100 yards on ground and a TD and Chris Herrin had a defensive touchdown.

Lower Richland 43, Keenan 14

The Diamond Hornets picked up their first victory of the season and kept their postseason hopes alive with a win over Keenan.

Lamarion Pearson ran for two scores while Jeremy Barney and Robert Adams each had TD runs for LR. Monterrio Hood returned an interception for a touchdown.

Robert Cunningham led the Diamond Hornets with 150 yards rushing.

Heathwood Hall 33, Wilson Hall 14

Ronnie Porter ran for three touchdowns and his brother Ronadrius added one in Heathwood’s victory.

Richard Winn 80, Jefferson Davis 20

Zack Taylor threw three touchdown passes and also ran for a couple in Richard Winn’s victory.

Drew Spires caught two TD passes and Dru Caldwell, Joey Bannister and B Baker had TD runs for RW.