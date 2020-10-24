Watch: Autistic teen scores first touchdown for Cardinal Newman football team

Erik Kimrey was a part of memorable moments during his playing and coaching career, but they usually don’t involve the opposing team.

That was the case Friday during Hammond’s 49-7 win over Cardinal Newman. Kimrey and the Hammond staff gave Cardinal Newman’s Ethan Collins a moment he won’t forget.

Late in the fourth quarter Collins, who has autism and is in his first year of varsity football, rumbled 66 yards for the first touchdown of his career. Collins’ teammates ran side-by-side with him the whole way and assistant Corey Jenkins was waving him on from the sidelines during the run.

“It was the best moment of the night and one of the best moments of the year, for our team and me personally,” Kimrey said. “It embodies everything you are about to teach through the game of football. I give credit to Ethan to go out and play the game of football and be one of the center points of the team that everyone could rally around. He is striving and in my mind giving it his all.”

Collins, a defensive lineman, appeared in a few games this year and had a tackle against Heathwood Hall last month. Jenkins and Kimrey, two former Gamecock players and good friends, talked during the pregame about letting Collins get another tackle if the game got out of hand.

But Kimrey had another idea.

“I said, let’s get him a touchdown,” Kimrey said. “A few years ago, we got Blaire Epting, who was a manager for us, a touchdown. So I went through the scenario with Corey and said, let’s get Ethan a touchdown.”

So on the first play of the fourth quarter, Collins took the ball and ran 66 yards for a touchdown. Cardinal Newman players mobbed him when he reached the end zone and when he returned to the bench. Hammond players also went up to Collins and congratulated him.

“Absolute first class move from @HammondSports @ErikKimrey @jeffbarnes52 special moment,” Cardinal Newman athletic director Will Eudy posted on Twitter.

Collins is in his first year at Cardinal Newman. He and sister Danielle attended St. Anne and St. Jude’s in Sumter before the school closed last year.

Matthew Collins, Ethan’s dad, said after the Heathwood Hall game that he’s grateful for the Cardinal Newman community and team for embracing his son since arriving on campus. Collins didn’t join the team until school began Aug. 25.

Matthew said his wife, who died in 2014, always wanted her son to have be a part of all classes in school and do the best he could. Ethan is doing just that, and his father is excited to see what the future holds for him after he graduates high school.

“He is a success. He is a senior and we are going to see what his opportunities are after high school for college or some kind of skill or trade,” Matthew Collins said. “He surprises me every day. You get worried because I’m not going to live forever and what is my kid going to do after I am gone? He just shows me every day I don’t have to worry about him on his own.”