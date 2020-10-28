White Knoll’s football season cut short because of COVID-19

White Knoll’s football season has ended earlier than expected because of COVID-19.

Lexington One announced the Timberwolves’ final two games won’t be played after after a COVID-19 positive exposure.

The standard quarantine period is 14 days after the last close contact with a person while they were contagious with COVID-19, according to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control.

According to the DHEC dashboard for SC K-12 schools, there have have been five or less positive COVID-19 cases at the schools within the last 30 days.

White Knoll was scheduled to play Lexington this week and Conway the following week to end the regular season. The Timberwolves (0-5) were eliminated from playoff contention.

It is unclear if Lexington will be given a forfeit victory. The Wildcats needed to beat White Knoll and then River Bluff next week to have a shot at the playoffs. Lexington coach and athletic director Perry Woolbright said Region 5-5A coaches will meet Thursday to discuss the scenario.

Lexington will host South Aiken on Friday in place of the White Knoll game.

This is the second game scheduled for this week canceled or postponed because of COVID-19. Fairfield Central was scheduled to play Lancaster on Friday but has missed last two games because of COVID-19.

The SC High School League is playing shortened seven-game season during the pandemic and many teams have had to stop and then restart their seasons because of the coronavirus.

Thirty of the area’s 32 public high schools have had to reschedule or cancel games, either because of their own issues related to the virus or because of COVID-19 impacts to their opponents. All five Lexington One schools have had to quarantine or miss games at point this season because of COVID-19.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The regular season ends Nov. 6 and playoffs will start Nov. 13. he SCHSL is giving schools who don’t make the playoffs a chance to play one extra game. It is unclear if White Knoll will do that after the COVID-19 break.

Individuals who purchased tickets to the Lexington game can get a refund by bringing their purchased tickets to the White Knoll Athletic Ticket Office on Nov. 4-5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.