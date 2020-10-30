Live scores, updates from Friday night’s high school football games in the Midlands

Here are Friday night scores from around the Midlands. Look below for in-game updates from The State’s Lou Bezjak and Chris Dearing.

Friday’s Midlands schedule

Airport at Brookland-Cayce

Augusta Christian at Ben Lippen

Batesburg-Leesville at Columbia

Dutch Fork at South Pointe

Gilbert at Laurens

Gray Collegiate vs Oceanside Collegiate

Hammond at Heathwood Hall

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Irmo at Chapin

Jefferson Davis at WW King

Lugoff-Elgin at Richland Northeast

Mauldin at Ridge View

Newberry at Saluda

Northside at Palmetto Christian

Pelion at Silver Bluff

South Aiken at Lexington

Spring Valley at Northwestern

Swansea at Strom Thurmond

Trinity Collegiate at Cardinal Newman

Wednesday

Chester 57, Lower Richland 50

Mid-Carolina 21, Keenan 10

Thursday

Blythewood 30, Rock Hill 15

Monday’s Schedule

Mid-Carolina at Lower Richland

Cheraw at North Central

Games canceled because of COVID-19: Fairfield Central at Lancaster; White Knoll at Lexington; Wardlaw at Richard Winn; North Augusta at River Bluff; Dreher at Westwood; Lakewood at Camden