High School Football
Live scores, updates from Friday night’s high school football games in the Midlands
Here are Friday night scores from around the Midlands. Look below for in-game updates from The State’s Lou Bezjak and Chris Dearing.
Friday’s Midlands schedule
Airport at Brookland-Cayce
Augusta Christian at Ben Lippen
Batesburg-Leesville at Columbia
Dutch Fork at South Pointe
Gilbert at Laurens
Gray Collegiate vs Oceanside Collegiate
Hammond at Heathwood Hall
Irmo at Chapin
Jefferson Davis at WW King
Lugoff-Elgin at Richland Northeast
Mauldin at Ridge View
Newberry at Saluda
Northside at Palmetto Christian
Pelion at Silver Bluff
South Aiken at Lexington
Spring Valley at Northwestern
Swansea at Strom Thurmond
Trinity Collegiate at Cardinal Newman
Wednesday
Chester 57, Lower Richland 50
Mid-Carolina 21, Keenan 10
Thursday
Blythewood 30, Rock Hill 15
Monday’s Schedule
Mid-Carolina at Lower Richland
Cheraw at North Central
Games canceled because of COVID-19: Fairfield Central at Lancaster; White Knoll at Lexington; Wardlaw at Richard Winn; North Augusta at River Bluff; Dreher at Westwood; Lakewood at Camden
