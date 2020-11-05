Irmo vs. Westwood plus other can’t miss matchups, picks, stats and schedule

Here are the top games to watch and predictions for this week of high school football in the Midlands:

Camden (4-0) at Byrnes (2-1)

Both teams are ranked and have qualified for the playoffs in their classifications with Camden in Class 3A and Byrnes in Class 5A. Camden RB Willis Lane is a Mr. Football finalist and has rushed for 555 yards, 8 TDs this year and has 3,567 yards, 41 TDs for his career. Byrnes is coached by former AC Flora coach Reggie Shaw. Byrnes sophomore RB Mack Long has rushed for 522 yards and eight TDs in just three games.

Heathwood Hall (6-4) at Laurence Manning (7-3)

First round matchup in the SCISA playoffs. Winner of the game faces Ben Lippen-First Baptist winner in the semifinals. Two teams met in the season opener on Aug. 28 with Heathwood winning, 21-14. Highlanders’ Ronnie Porter leads the Midlands in rushing with 1,638 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Newberry (2-1) at Batesburg-Leesville (3-1)

Winner of the game heads to the Class 2A playoffs as No. 2 seed from Region 3-2A. The loser of the game still might be able to get an at-large spot. Newberry leads the series 33-32-1 since 1929. The Bulldogs won last year, 21-20. and look for the second straight win over B-L for the first time since 2011-12. Marvin Gantt leads B-L with 535 yards rushing, has 18 catches for 171 yards with eight total touchdowns.

River Bluff (2-1) at Lexington (0-4)

Matchup of Lexington County rivals. River Bluff has clinched a playoff spot and will play Fort Dorchester in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs next week. The Gators have won two straight over their rivals, including 37-20, last year. Running back Riley Myers leads River Bluff with 394 yards and five touchdowns. Blake Smith leads Lexington with three interceptions.

Westwood (2-1) at Irmo (4-2)

Winner of the game heads to Class 4A playoffs as the No. 2 seed from Region 4-4A. Irmo is coming off a 55-38 loss to Chapin last week, while Westwood’s game with Dreher was canceled because of COVID-19. Running back Jayon Chambers has three straight 100-yard games and leads the Yellow Jackets with 721 yards and 7 TDs. Westwood’s defense is giving up just 55 yards passing a game and has picked off eight passes.

This Week’s Schedule

Thursday

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Airport (Bezjak-OW; Dearing-OW)

Wade Hampton at Pelion (Bezjak-Pelion; Dearing-WH)

Friday

AC Flora at Lugoff-Elgin (Bezjak-AC Flora; Dearing-AC Flora)

Blythewood at Gaffney (Bezjak-Gaffney; Dearing-Gaffney)

Camden at Byrnes (Bezjak-Camden; Dearing-Byrnes)

Chapin at York (Bezjak-Chapin; Dearing-Chapin)

Columbia at Bethune Bowman (Bezjak-Columbia; Dearing-Columbia)

Fox Creek at Swansea (Bezjak-Swansea; Dearing-Fox Creek)

Great Falls at North Central (Bezjak-North Central; Dearing-North Central)

Lewisville vs Eau Claire at Keenan HS (Bezjak-Lewisville; Dearing-Lewisville)

Newberry at Batesburg-Leesville (Bezjak-Newberry; Dearing-Batesburg-Leesville)

Richland Northeast at Spring Valley (Bezjak-Spring Valley; Dearing-Spring Valley)

River Bluff at Lexington (Bezjak-River Bluff; Dearing-River Bluff)

Saluda at Ninety Six (Bezjak-Saluda; Dearing-Saluda)

Scott’s Branch vs CA Johnson at Bolden Stadium (Bezjak-CAJ; Dearing-CAJ)

Westwood at Irmo (Bezjak-Irmo; Dearing-Westwood)

Saturday

Fairfield Central at Mid-Carolina, 11 a.m. (Bezjak-Fairfield Central; Dearing-Fairfield Central)

SCISA Playoffs

Friday

Class 3A

Ben Lippen at First Baptist (Bezjak-First Baptist; Dearing-First Baptist)

Heathwood Hall at Laurence Manning (Bezjak-Heathwood Hall; Dearing-Laurence Manning)

Porter-Gaud at Hammond (Bezjak-Hammond; Dearing-Hammond)

Clarendon Hall at Richard Winn (Bezjak-Richard Winn; Dearing-Richard Winn)

W.W. King at Holly Hill Academy (Bezjak-Holly Hill; Dearing-Holly Hill)

Last Week: Lou Bezjak 19-4; Chris Dearing 19-4

Overall: Lou Bezjak 104-29; Chris Dearing 105-28

Midlands stat leaders

A look at Midlands stat leaders through Week 10 of SCISA games and Week 6 of SCHSL:

Rushing

SCHSL: KZ Adams, Gray Collegiate, 142 car., 1,312 yards, 15 TDs; Colton Mason, Gilbert, 154-1,168-14; Jayon Chambers, Irmo, 108-727-7; Jeremy Barney, Lower Richland, 101-704-9; Bennett Galloway, Chapin, 109-647-9; Will Way, Brookland-Cayce, 82-600-9; Stephon Gadsden, Fairfield Central, 59-577-6; Kalab Haven, North Central, 66-560-4; Willis Lane, Camden, 53-555-8; Marvin Gantt, Batesburg-Leesville, 60-535-6; Immanuel Bovain, Airport, 84-534-6; KJ Robinson, Newberry, 52-434-5; Matt Pack, AC Flora, 43-421-4; Dhani Dixon, Blythewood, 60-415-3; Riley Myers, 57-394-5; Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork, 63-384-8; Jacob Osmanski, Pelion, 74-376-2; CeCe Bailey, CA Johnson, 49-368-8; Leroy Bracey, Camden, 27-353-5; Azwan James, Pelion, 94-340-6; TJ Peebles, White Knoll, 87-336-1; Terrell Coleman, Anthony Wicker, Mid-Carolina, 42-329-5; AC Flora, 30-303-5; Justin Hedgepath, Mid-Carolina, 56-297-2; Andre Washington, Ridge View, 85-293-5; Tre Robinson, Gray Collegiate, 44-282-6; Montrevious Baker, Saluda, 63-279-4; Will Barber, Fairfield Central, 40-277-3; Dylan Williams, Irmo, 37-270-6; Carlton Finney, Lexington, 67-264-3

SCISA: Ronnie Porter, Heathwood Hall, 178-1,638-15; CJ Stokes, Hammond, 87-907-17; Will Owens, Ben Lippen, 95-718-9; Jack Weston, Hammond, 53-333-3; Aidan Cannaster, Hammond, 56-319-1; Evan Werner, Ben Lippen, 53-309-1; Jali Garvin-Mingo, Cardinal Newman, 56- 288-2; Shanyae Monsato, Cardinal Newman, 47-247-2

Passing

SCHSL: Isom Harris, CA Johnson, 93 completions, 154 attempts, 1,599 yards 15 TDs; Will Taylor, Dutch Fork, 93-140-1,540-17; Izayah Whiteside, Gilbert, 59-105-1,034-15; Andre Washington, Ridge View, 73-126-973-11; Dylan Williams, Irmo, 56-100-911-8; Tre Robinson, Gray Collegiate, 50-80-907-11; Robert Adams, Lower Richland, 48-88-904-7; Ethan Beamish, AC Flora, 29-41-12 803; Hunter Sheppard, Chapin, 73-110-793-8; DQ Smith, Spring Valley, 78-133-793-5; Jonah McCary, Saluda, 72-102-729-6; Jenavas Williams, Batesburg-Leesville, 51-87-671-10; Jesse Bowers, ;North Central, 37-67-636-6; Angelo Donato, Blythewood, 41-70-632-5; Jaffari Person, Camden, 32-54-596-7; Peyton Whitten, Brookland-Cayce, 27-45-570-5; Jayden Bradford, Chapin, 47-73-558-5; Tyler Dasher, Airport, 40-94-512-5; Tanner Staton, Brookland-Cayce, 44-88-510-3; Kennedy Ramsey, White Knoll, 49-83-451-5; Reese Marcum, Lexington, 32-62-422-4; Josh Drayton, Dreher, 44-89-311

SCISA: Alex Lewis, Heathwood Hall, 82-143-1,148-10; Jack Weston, Hammond, 59-87-803-7; Stryker Gandy, Ben Lippen, 39-84-802-6; Whit Muschamp, Hammond, 23-36-5 441; Luke Robinson, Cardinal Newman, 24-54-235-0

Receiving

SCHSL: Desmond Martin, CA Johnson, 38 receptions, 805 yards, 9 TDs; Elijah Spencer, Dutch Fork, 32-618-9; Jordan Smith, Ridge View, 42-612-8; Zavier Short, Chapin, 40-578-8; Antonio Williams, Dutch Fork, 30-572-7; Eriq Rice, AC Flora, 10-420-6; Gage Gunter, Gilbert, 14-393-3; Kam Greene 14-370-3; Chirs Rhone, Gray Collegiate, 18-350-5; Matthew Becker, Chapin, 29-323-3; Jordan Wise, Brookland-Cayce, 15-318-4; Tysean Osby, Spring Valley, 20-317-2; Damahzay Long, Bateburg-Leesville. 16-314-5; Shyheem Shropshire, North Central, 12-311-8; Joshua Burrell, Blythewood, 28-305-2; DeAree Rogers, White Knoll, 23-296-1; Chance Jennings, Gilbert, 15-291-5; CeCe Bailey, CA Johnson, 19-253-2; Devin Johnson, Gray Collegiate, 12-216-2; Anthony Lyles, Camden, Camden, 14-212-3

SCISA: Josh Gary, Heathwood Hall, 41-656-7; Cam Scott, Hammond, 36-640-6; Davis Holt, Ben Lippen, 19-388-4; Jake Austin, Ben Lippen, 22-307-3; Aiden Canzater, Hammond, 15-213-2

Tackles

SCHSL: Sam Greer, Chapin, 82; Harley Boatwright, Gilbert, 74; Myles Cotten, Blythewood, 71; Dedrick Starkes, Irmo, 60; DJ Hutcherson Blythewood 60; Zach Glenn, Gray Collegiate, 57; Tory Kelly, Gray Collegiate 56; Dawan Rice, CA Johnson, 55; Owen Plane, Brookland-Cayce, 55; Dalante Belton, CA Johnson 53; Justin Hayes, Irmo, 52; LP Snelling, Gilbert, 52; Jabez Taylor, Lower Richland, 50; Conner Lehmann, Chapin, 50. Jordan Robinson, Gray Collegiate, 49; Jarrett Cason, Gilbert, 48; Nic Emmanwori, Irmo 46; Keaton Rogers, Ridge View, 46; Chris Wicker, Dutch Fork 45; Naejuan Barber, Ridge View, 44; Chandler Perry, Dutch Fork, 44; Caison Hood, Lower Richland, 43; Jailon Vanoy, CA Johnson, 43; Jaheim Williams, Camden, 42; Coby Cornelius, Spring Valley, 41; Darius Footes, Ridge View, 41; Josh Smith, Dreher 40; DeAundre Goodwin, CA Johnson, 40; Stepheno Gadsden, Fairfield Central, 39; Mar. Lewis, Irmo, 39; Devin Bowers, Airport, 39;

SCISA: Will Owens, ;Ben Lippen, 117; Rondarius Porter, Heathwood Hall 100; Ronnie Porter, Heathwood Hall, 98; Mark Brown, Hammond, 79; Davis Holt, Ben Lippen 73; Grayden Davis, Ben Lippen, 71; Max Drag, Ben Lippen 71; Walker Draffin, Heathwood Hall 58; Carter Moorer, Ben Lippen. 52; Joshua Plush, Ben Lippen 52; Hudson Jones, Ben Lippen, 51; Stryker Gandy, Ben Lippen 49; William Lamar, Heathwood Hall 48; Brig Brannon, Hammond, 46

Sacks

SCHSL: Naejuan Barber, Ridge View 8; Trey Peterson, Spring Valley 7; Omarion Hammond, AC Flora, 6; Josias Addison, Blythewood 5; Jabez Taylor, Lower Richland, 4 1/2; Jarrett Cason, Gilbert 4; Jonathon Chavis, Camden 4; Jordan Couch, Airport, 4; Max Childress, AC Flora, 4; Jaxon Hembree, Camden, 4; Xzavier McLeod, Camden, 4; Chris Whitt, Batesburg-Leesville 4; Chris Wicker, Dutch Fork, 4; Chase Ishmael, Blythewood, 4; Sterling Goodwin, Ridge View, 4

SCISA: Ronnie Porter, Heathwood Hall, 7; Rondarius Porter, Heathwood Hall 6; William Lamar, Heathwood Hall, 5; Seth Kirby, Hammond, 4; Carter Moorer, Ben Lippen 4; Will Owens, Ben Lippen 3; Max Drag, Ben Lippen, 3; Mark Brown, Hammond, 3; James Kitchens, Hammond, 3

Interceptions

SCHSL: Jordan Spry, Airport, 3; Hy-Kein Nahn, Spring Valley 3; Russell Brunson, Gray Collegiate, 3; Blake Smith, Lexington, 3; Ian Myers, Brookland-Cayce, 3; Jordan Smith, Ridge View, 3; Tyler Dreher, Ridge View 2; Devan Chabot, Lugoff-Elgin 2; Owen Plane, Brookland-Cayce 2; Joseph Byrnes, Camden, 2; Luke McGinnis, Saluda 2; Malik Heyward, Dreher, 2; Jeremia Jennings, Westwood 2; Zi’kef Johnson, Westwood 2; Josh Calloway, Chapin, 2

SCISA: Josh Gary, Heathwood Hall 3; Chandler Crooks, Ben Lippen 3; Brig Brannon, Hammond 3; Harris Jackson, Hammond 2; Jacob Plush, Ben Lippen, 2