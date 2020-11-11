White Knoll football coach resigns

Dean Howell jblake@thestate.com

White Knoll High School is looking for a new athletic director and football coach.

Dean Howell “has decided to resign his position as AD/head football coach to spend more time with his family,” Lexington One announced Wednesday afternoon.

White Knoll Principal Ted Daughtrey said in a statement, “It has been a pleasure to work with Dean over the past five years. For his 26 years coaching football, he positively impacted hundreds of young men’s lives. His dedication to White Knoll High School has enabled our students to have a wonderful high school experience both in and out of athletic competition. We’ll miss the Howell children running footballs out to the officials during football games and are happy that Dean will be able to spend more time with his family.”

White Knoll went 0-5 this season and had its year cut short because of COVID-19 which forced the Timberwolves to cancel its final two games.

Howell who was hired in 2013, had his best season in 2016 when the Timberwolves went 8-5 and made it to third round of the playoffs with wins over Wando and Lexington.

Before White Knoll, Howell had a successful run at AC Flora. He led the Falcons to a 37-12 record. AC Flora reached the Class 3A Lower State championship game in 2011 and won a school-record 12 games.

White Knoll is the first coaching opening in the Midlands this year. According to Lexington 1, the job will be posted Thursday at joinlexington1.com.