Skyhawks are state champs! Hammond takes down Laurence Manning for SCISA 3A crown

Hammond defeated Laurence Manning for the Class 3A SCISA football state championship.

In many ways, it was a different type of football season for the Hammond football team.

But it ended with a familiar result: another state championship.

The Skyhawks defeated Laurence Manning 26-6 on Friday at Charleston Southern’s Buccaneer Field.

It is Hammond’s 18th state championship overall, fourth in a row and 12th under coach Erik Kimrey.

However, it was far from a normal season for Hammond, from navigating the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the season to losing 21 starters off of last year’s title team.

