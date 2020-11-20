The State in Columbia SC Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

High School Football

Skyhawks are state champs! Hammond takes down Laurence Manning for SCISA 3A crown

Hammond defeated Laurence Manning for the Class 3A SCISA football state championship.
Hammond defeated Laurence Manning for the Class 3A SCISA football state championship. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC.

In many ways, it was a different type of football season for the Hammond football team.

But it ended with a familiar result: another state championship.

The Skyhawks defeated Laurence Manning 26-6 on Friday at Charleston Southern’s Buccaneer Field.

It is Hammond’s 18th state championship overall, fourth in a row and 12th under coach Erik Kimrey.

However, it was far from a normal season for Hammond, from navigating the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the season to losing 21 starters off of last year’s title team.

This story will be updated.

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC
Profile Image of Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He previously worked at the Florence Morning News and had covered high school sports in South Carolina since 2002. Lou is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service