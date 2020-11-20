High School Football
Skyhawks are state champs! Hammond takes down Laurence Manning for SCISA 3A crown
In many ways, it was a different type of football season for the Hammond football team.
But it ended with a familiar result: another state championship.
The Skyhawks defeated Laurence Manning 26-6 on Friday at Charleston Southern’s Buccaneer Field.
It is Hammond’s 18th state championship overall, fourth in a row and 12th under coach Erik Kimrey.
However, it was far from a normal season for Hammond, from navigating the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the season to losing 21 starters off of last year’s title team.
This story will be updated.
Comments