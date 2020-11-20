The State in Columbia SC Logo
Live updates, scores from Friday night’s SC playoff games, SCISA state finals

Get score updates from the SCISA football state championship games as well as the latest S.C. High School League playoff games.

Statewide Schedule

SCISA State Championships, at Charleston Southern University

Class 3A: Hammond vs. Laurence Manning, 7 p.m. Friday

Class 2A: Hilton Head Christian vs. Carolina Academy, noon Saturday

Class 1A: Thomas Heyward vs. Lee Academy, 5:30 p.m. Saturday

8-man State Championships, at Northside Christian Academy

Richard Winn vs. Holly Hill, 7:30 p.m. Friday

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Friday

——Class 5A: Upper State——

TL Hanna at Gaffney

Dorman at Northwestern

——Class 5A: Lower State——

Carolina Forest at Dutch Fork

River Bluff at Sumter

——Class 4A: Upper State——

Catawba Ridge at Irmo

AC Flora at South Pointe

——Class 4A: Lower State——

Myrtle Beach at Beaufort

North Augusta at North Myrtle Beach

——Class 3A: Upper State——

Woodruff at Wren

Daniel at Chapman

——Class 3A: Upper State——

Camden at Oceanside (At The Citadel)

Dillon at Gilbert

——Class 2A: Upper State——

Chesnee at Abbeville

Christ Church at Gray Collegiate (Midlands Sports Complex)

——Class 2A: Lower State——

Andrews at Pelion

Barnwell at Marion

——Class A: Upper State——

Blackville-Hilda at Southside Christian

Wagener-Salley at Lamar

——Class A: Lower State——

Lake View at Carvers Bay

Whale Branch at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Profile Image of Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He previously worked at the Florence Morning News and had covered high school sports in South Carolina since 2002. Lou is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Support my work with a digital subscription
