Camden Bulldogs in 2020 football state championship: How they got there

A look how Camden got to the Class 3A state championship game. The Bulldogs play Daniel in the title game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Spring Valley High School’s Harry Parone Stadium.

TEAM HISTORY

Camden is one of the more storied programs in the Midlands. The Bulldogs are making their 12th state championship appearance. They’ve won six state titles, the last coming in 2001.

The Bulldogs’ 1964 championship team (13-0) was one of the best in state history on defense, giving up just seven points all season long.

STAR FOOTBALL ALUMS

Some of the famous players in Camden football history include Billy Ammons (only person to have jersey retired), former NFL players Bobby Engram and Vonnie Holliday, 2002 South Carolina Mr. Football Eric McCollum and Richie Williams (won national titles at Appalachian State).

HEAD COACH

Brian Rimpf was hired in 2017 to replace longtime coach Jimmy Neal, who led Camden to a 2001 state title. The Bulldogs have made the playoffs in Rimpf’s four seasons and got to the Class 3A Upper State championship game last year. Before coming to Camden, Rimpf was 42-23 at Jack Britt High School in North Carolina, leading them to one state championship game. Rimpf played college football at East Carolina and in the NFL with Baltimore Ravens.

THIS YEAR’S TOP BULLDOGS

▪ RB Willis Lane: Mr. Football finalist who has rushed for 1,145 yards and 14 TDs.

▪ RB Leroy Bracey: Second-leading rusher with 666 yards and 10 TDs.

▪ QB Jaffari Pearson: Has thrown for 865 yards 8 TDs, rushed for 407 yards, 8 TDs.

▪ DE Jaxon Hembre: Leads team with 8 sacks and is second with 67 tackles.

▪ DB: Joseph Byrnes: Leads team with 4 interceptions to go with 44 tackles.

THE 2020 SEASON

The Bulldogs are known for a powerful running game, averaging 330 rushing yards per contest.

Oct 2: Camden 57, Manning 0: Scored 36 points in second quarter of season-opening win. Jaffari Pearson threw for three touchdowns and ran for another. Willis Lane added three touchdowns.

Oct. 9 Camden 48, Lake City 20: Leroy Bracey ran for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Jaffari Pearson and Willis Lane each added two TDs.

Oct. 16: Camden 58, Crestwood 29: Jaffari Pearson threw for three TDs and ran for another, totaling 254 yards of total offense in the win.

Oct. 23: Camden 52, Marlboro County 14: Jaffari Pearson ran for three touchdowns and running back Willis Lane had two as the Bulldogs clinched the Region 6-3A title.

Nov. 6: Camden 30, Byrnes 19: Game was added to schedule after a COVID-19 cancellation. Willis Lane rushed for 245 yards and three touchdowns. The Bulldogs trailed in the fourth quarter before Leroy Bracey TD gave them the lead.

Nov. 13: Camden: 52, Brookland-Cayce 44: Jumped out to 32-7 lead before holding on to win first-round playoff game. Jaffari Pearson ran for four touchdowns and threw another, and Joseph Byrnes picked off two passes.

Nov 20 Oceanside Collegiate: Won second-round game by forfeit after Oceanside had COVID-19 issues.

Nov. 27: Camden 58, Gilbert 7: Leroy Bracey, Willis Lane and Jaffari Pearson combined for 455 yards rushing in the Lower State championship game. Bulldogs held Gilbert to season-low 215 yards.

