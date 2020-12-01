Dutch Fork Silver Foxes in 2020 football state championship: How they got there

A look how Dutch Fork got to the Class 5A state championship game. The Silver Foxes play T.L. Hanna in the title game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Benedict College’s Charlie Johnson Stadium.

TEAM HISTORY

Dutch Fork was opened in 1992 and has only had two head football coaches in its history: Bill Kimrey and Tom Knotts. Prior to Knotts’ arrival in 2010, the Silver Foxes had one 10-win season and the deepest run in the playoffs was to the third round in 1997. Since 2010, the Silver Foxes have been one of the most dominant programs in the Carolinas and are playing in their eighth state title game in the past nine seasons.

Dutch Fork has won four straight Class 5A championships and are looking to become the first public school to win five titles in a row this week. The Silver Foxes are nationally ranked in USA Today’s Super 25 and MaxPreps polls.

STAR FOOTBALL ALUMS

Some of the more notable Dutch Fork football alumni include Erik Kimrey (played at USC/coaches at Hammond), Mike Gasparato (Penn State), 2014 South Carolina Mr. Football Matt Colburn, Chad Geter (plays in Canadian Football League), Tyler Bass (rookie kicker with Buffalo Bills), Bryce Thompson (Tennessee), Ty Olenchuk (Clemson) and 2019 Mr. Football finalist Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee).

HEAD COACH

Tom Knotts was hired at Dutch Fork in January of 2010, and the Silver Foxes have played for eight state championships in 11 seasons. Dutch Fork won the school’s first state title in 2013 and will go for its sixth title Saturday. Knotts is 128-21-1 at Dutch Fork, and the Silver Foxes have a 49-game unbeaten streak.

Prior to Dutch Fork, he coached at West Charlotte, Harding and Independence high schools in North Carolina, winning 296 games and seven state championships. Six of Knotts’ seven N.C. state titles came at Independence, which had a 109-game winning streak. Knotts left for one year during the streak and was an assistant at Duke before going back to Independence.

THIS YEAR’S TOP SILVER FOXES

▪ QB Will Taylor: Clemson baseball and football commit has thrown for 2,090 yards, rushed for 366, with 30 total touchdowns this season.

▪ WR Antonio Williams: Leads team with 49 catches and is second with 805 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Top kick/punt returner and set a school record for punt return yardage.

▪ WR Elijah Spencer: Charlotte commit has 43 catches for team-high 847 yards and 12 touchdowns.

▪ LB Chris Wicker: Junior leads team with 80 tackles and tied for team high in sacks with four. Also is the team’s punter and averages 38.2 yards a kick.

▪ RB Jarvis Green: Moved from receiver to running back this year and has rushed for 611 yards and 11 TDs. Also has 11 catches for 155 yards.

THE 2020 SEASON

The Silver Foxes are known for their big-play offense and swarming defense that is giving up just 9.8 points a game.

Sept 25: Dutch Fork 66, White Knoll 0: Will Taylor threw for 305 yards and five touchdowns, two each to Elijah Spencer and Antonio Williams in the season opener.

Oct. 2: Dutch Fork 51, Chapin 12: Will Taylor threw three touchdown passes and Elijah Spencer had eight catches for 190, 3 TDs against the Eagles.

Oct. 9: Dutch Fork 41, River Bluff 7: Silver Foxes broke open a close game with 21 points in the fourth quarter. Will Taylor threw for 334 yards and four touchdowns and Antonio Williams had 10 catches for 196 yards and three scores. Dutch Fork held the Gators to 69 yards of offense.

Oct. 16: Dutch Fork 55, Lexington 13: Silver Foxes jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead for the win over Wildcats. Will Taylor threw three TDs and Jarvis Green ran for two.

Oct. 23: Dutch Fork 21, Spring Valley 0: Jarvis Green ran for two touchdowns and Antonio Williams threw one as the Silver Foxes were held to their lowest point total of the season.

Oct. 30: Dutch Fork 35, South Pointe 7: Subbing in for an injured Jarvis Green, Marcus Taylor ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns in a matchup of state powerhouse programs.

Nov. 13: Dutch Fork 42, Summerville 7: Will Taylor ran for two touchdowns and threw two in the Silver Foxes’ first-round playoff victory.

Nov. 20: Dutch Fork 63, Carolina 42: Silver Foxes won a high-scoring game to move on in the 5A playoffs. Dutch Fork led 41-28 in the fourth quarter when Trace Danley returned a fumble 95 yards for a touchdown. Will Taylor rushed for 224 yards, five touchdowns and also threw for 131 yards and a TD.

Nov. 27: Dutch Fork 24: Sumter 0: Silver Foxes rebounded from their worst defensive effort of season to win Class 5A Lower State championship. Will Taylor threw two touchdown passes and Antonio Williams had eight catches for 134 yards and a TD. Dutch Fork defense forced three turnovers.

2020 SC FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME SCHEDULE

Friday’s games

▪ Class 2A: Marion vs. Abbeville, 5 p.m., at Spring Valley HS (www.nfhsnetwork.com)

▪ Class 5A: Dutch Fork vs. TL Hanna, 7:30 p.m., at Benedict College (WACH Fox 57)

Saturday’s games

▪ Class A: Southside Christian vs. Lake View, 11:30 a.m., at Benedict College (www.nfhnetwork.com)

▪ Class 3A: Camden vs. Daniel, 3:30 p.m., at Spring Valley HS (WACH Fox 57.2/1250, www.nfhnetwork.com)

▪ Class 4A: AC Flora vs. North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m., at Benedict College (WACH Fox 57.2/1250, www.nfhnetwork.com)