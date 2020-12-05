Sweet victory! AC Flora wins school’s first football state championship

AC Flora Falcons head coach Dustin Curtis is lifted up by his players following their State Championship win over the North Myrtle Beach Chiefs at Benedict College. Jeff Blake Photo

A.C. Flora ended 50 years of frustration for high school football in Columbia.

The Falcons defeated North Myrtle Beach 42-7 to win the Class 4A state championship Saturday night at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. It was Flora’s first state championship in football and the first by a Richland 1 district school since Lower Richland in 1970.

This was Flora’s first appearance in a state football title game and comes four years after an 0-10 season. But since 2017, the Falcons are 28-5, including 19-2 under coach Dustin Curtis.

Curtis was an assistant for seven years before returning in 2019 to lead the program.

A.C. Flora, which had been leaning on its ground game in the postseason, jumped out to a 20-7 halftime lead on the strength of quarterback Ethan Beamish and receiver Eriq Rice. The two connected on a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter to put the Falcons up 13-7.

Beamish finished for 272 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Rice, who finished with 117 yards receiving.

THE 2020 SEASON

▪ Sept. 25: A.C. Flora 44, Westwood 6: Ethan Beamish threw two touchdowns and Falcons’ defense returned two interceptions for scores in the opener.

▪ Oct. 1: A.C. Flora 49, Richland Northeast 8: Ethan Beamish threw four TDs in the first quarter to get the Falcons to 42 quick points. Beamish finished with 283 yards passing and five TDs.

▪ Oct. 9: A.C. Flora 45, Irmo 14: Matt Pack and Tyrell Coleman each rushed for more than 100 yards and two scores as the Falcons won the matchup of Region 4-4A leaders.

▪ Oct. 23: A.C. Flora 63, Dreher 0: Ethan Beamish threw for 221 yards and three touchdowns and five different Falcons had rushing touchdowns in the game.

▪ Nov. 6: A.C. Flora 71, Lugoff-Elgin 8: Ethan Beamish threw for two TDs, Matt Pack rushed for two and Falcon defense scored twice in their highest scoring game of the season.

▪ Nov. 13: A.C. Flora 41, Travelers Rest 0: Markel Townsend, Matt Pack and Tyrell Coleman each rushed for more than 100 yards as the Falcons gained 424 yards on the ground in the playoff opener.

▪ Nov. 20: A.C. Flora 41, South Pointe 14: Falcons broke open a 14-7 game at halftime with a 21-point third quarter. Matt Pack rushed for 269 yards and three touchdowns and Falcons had 526 yards rushing as a team.

▪ Nov. 27: A.C. Flora 41, Catawba Ridge 21: Matt Pack rushed for 173 yards and four touchdowns as the Falcons won the Class 4A Upper State championship. Pack’s 3-yard run in the third quarter put Flora up 28-14.

▪ Dec. 5: A.C. Flora 42, North Myrtle Beach 7: Ethan Beamish threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Eriq Rice as the Falcons won the Class 4A state championship.