Camden football team rallies around player injured in car wreck that killed his sister

John Hawks wasn’t going to miss being with his Camden High teammates as they get ready for one of the school’s biggest games in almost 20 years.

Hawks, a backup running back and special teams performer, stood at midfield Wednesday waiting for the Camden football team to arrive at Zemp Stadium for practice. Normally, Hawks would be on one of the buses bringing Camden players to Zemp to prepare for Saturday’s Class 3A championship game against Daniel High School. It’s the program’s first state championship appearance since 2002.

But Hawks’ season ended Nov. 9 after he was involved in a car accident in Lee County near his home. Hawks’ sister, Tamara Robinson, was killed in the two-car wreck. Robinson was bringing her brother to practice that day.

According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, Robinson was the driver of a Hyundai Sonata that was traveling south on Shiver Pond Road and attempted to cross over Spring Hill Road when a Chevrolet 2500 truck traveling west on Spring Hill Road struck the driver’s side of her vehicle. Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hawks blacked out after the accident and wasn’t told about his sister’s death until a few days later when he woke up in the hospital.

“That is my best friend, and she is the one who raised me. She always protected me though and will continue to protect me,” Hawks said as he pointed to his white sweatshirt with “Taylor Made” on it in honor of his sister. “My mama is taking it hard, and I gotta stay strong for my mom. I am the one who survived so people are looking at me to be strong and keep my head up high, and that is what I am doing.”

Hawks is feeling better physically but still has a long way to go in his recovery. He had his spleen and appendix removed and cracked eight ribs in the wreck. He has lost 40 pounds since the accident and was instructed by doctors to not pick up anything heavier than a milk jug for the next few weeks.

Hawks was a backup running back for the Bulldogs after moving over from defense earlier this year. He rushed for 34 yards and was a key contributor on special teams.

The junior surprised his teammates a couple weeks ago by showing up at a team meeting. He said the team has helped keep his spirits up during the tough time. Hawks’ situation is providing the team with extra motivation, with players carrying his No. 24 jersey out to the field during their playoff games.

“It is real good to see him,” Camden coach Brian Rimpf said. “He brings joy to everything he does and adds a level of excitement and has good camaraderie with his teammates.”

Hawks said he plans to play again next season and be on the sidelines Saturday in his No. 24 jersey at Spring Valley High School to watch the Bulldogs go for their first title since 2001.

“The plan for me is to be on the sidelines and turn up with my teammates,” Hawks said. “I have missed them.”

Camden High School players raise John Hawks’ jersey before entering the field to play Brookland-Cayce High School on Friday, November 13, 2020. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

2020 SC FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME SCHEDULE

Friday’s game

▪ Class 5A: Dutch Fork vs. TL Hanna, 7:30 p.m., at Benedict College (WACH Fox 57)

Saturday’s games

▪ Class A: Southside Christian vs. Lake View, 11:30 a.m., at Benedict College (www.nfhnetwork.com)

▪ Class 3A: Camden vs. Daniel, 3:30 p.m., at Spring Valley HS (WACH Fox 57.2/1250, www.nfhnetwork.com)

▪ Class 4A: AC Flora vs. North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m., at Benedict College (WACH Fox 57.2/1250, www.nfhnetwork.com)

POSTPONED to Dec. 18

▪ Class 2A: Marion vs. Abbeville, 5 p.m. at venue to be determined (www.nfhsnetwork.com)