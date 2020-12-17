Blythewood star Joshua Burrell ‘ready to work,’ hopes to make early impact at FSU

With a need for playmakers on the roster, Joshua Burrell hopes to make an early impact at Florida State.

The Blythewood receiver signed his letter of intent Wednesday on the first day of the early period for football. Burrell is the lone receiver signed by the Seminoles, who are 3-6 In Mike Norvell’s first season.

“When they started recruiting me they said they had an offense for playmakers and see me as a playmaker and make an impact on the team as a receiver. That is what I look to do,” Burrell said during a signing ceremony at Village Church. “They are getting a physical wide receiver and someone who can go up and get the ball and use the footwork like a smaller receiver. I can do it all and maintain balance over everything. I am going to go in and work hard every day and someone that will go after and go get it.”

Burrell was one of three Blythewood players who signed Wednesday on the first day of the early period for football. Offensive lineman Trevor Timmons signed with Charlotte, and receiver Noble Cooper will play in the Ivy League at Brown University.

Burrell will leave for Tallahassee on Jan. 3 and take part in FSU’s spring workouts. He was the highest ranked Columbia-area prospect by 247Sports Composite and fifth overall in South Carolina for Class of 2021.

FSU recruited Burrell as a receiver, but Blythewood coach Jason Seidel wouldn’t be surprised if he could play some tight end, especially when he adds weight to his 6-foot-2, 215-pound frame. FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham told reporters Wednesday that Burrell looks like a running back with the ball in his hands.

Burrell caught 57 passes for 950 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior and had almost 400 yards receiving in a COVID-shortened season this year.

“I told him to keep his mind open,” Seidel said. “They might move him into the flex-hybrid tight ends so often you see now. I know his goal is to be in the NFL. I told him you can be a guy like Evan Engram (Giants tight end) that plays in the slot. He loves to block so him being willing to get a little dirty will allow him on the field a little earlier.”

Burrell began playing football at around the age of 8 with his twin brother, Jordan, who also is a Division I prospect and will sign during the next period in February.

Evay and Fred Burrell remember watching their sons play flag football, and they started crying when the coaches told them to start and run. Later that day, the two boys told their parents they were hooked on the game.

“When we got home, they come in the room with a football and said ‘Mom, dad, we were meant to play football,’ ” Fred Burrell said. “In our minds, they were just crying on the field. But to see their growth and determination after that day, we are really, really proud.”

Joshua Burrell laughed when he was told about their parents’ story but says the game of football has brought some tears out in him because of love for the sport. He hopes to bring that same passion to FSU and turn the program around that was one of the nation’s best.

“I’m ready to start my next chapter and ready to work,” Burrell said. “We all have that mindset to want to come in and change the narrative of Florida State football. We are hungry.”