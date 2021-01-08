Hammond hires new football coach to fill void left by Erik Kimrey’s departure

Hammond didn’t take long to find its new football coach.

The Skyhawks hired former assistant coach Jon Wheeler on Friday to replace Erik Kimrey, who left to become the tight ends coach at the University South Carolina on Dec. 23. Wheeler was the head coach at St. Joseph’s in Greenville for the past three years and was 22-10 overall, including 6-2 record in 2020.

Wheeler will meet with the Hammond players for the first time Monday.

This will be Wheeler’s third stint at Hammond but first as head coach. Wheeler was a Skyhawks assistant coach in 2015-16 and athletic director/assistant coach from 2008-09.

Wheeler was the head coach at Heathwood Hall from 2011-14, and the Highlanders made the playoffs all four years. He also coached in college at Wofford in 2017, North Greenville and was grad assistant three seasons at South Carolina under Steve Spurrier.

Wheeler was a standout at Lexington High School and played at Wofford and was part of the Terriers FCS semifinal team in 2004.

Hammond won its fourth straight SCISA 3A championship with a 26-6 win over Laurence Manning on Nov. 20. Under Kimrey, the Skyhawks won 12 state titles in 17 seasons.

The team will return a talented roster including 1,000-yard rusher C.J. Stokes, who is ranked in the top 15 for high school prospects in South Carolina for Class of 2022.

Midlands football coach openings

School — Former Coach — New Coach

Hammond — Erik Kimrey — Jon Wheeler

Ben Lippen — James Reynolds — TBD

White Knoll — Dean Howell — TBD

Richland Northeast — Will Richardson — TBD