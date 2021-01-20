Dean Howell back as head coach, taking over Lexington private school football team

Dean Howell has found a new coaching spot.

The former A.C. Flora and White Knoll coach has been named the new football coach and athletic director at Northside Christian Academy in Lexington. He takes over for Stacy Bell, who has been the Crusaders’ football coach for four seasons. Bell has been offered a position to stay on the staff and at the school.

“We are excited about coach Howell because he is great coach but more importantly he is a strong man of character and has a strong walk with Jesus Christ,” Northside head of schools Scott Crede said. “We are still relatively new school, 10 years old. To have his experience, it will take us to the next level much quicker.”

Howell resigned from White Knoll in November after eight seasons, saying he wanted more time with family but didn’t rule out a return to coaching. He also was a candidate for the Ben Lippen football job opening and visited there this month.

But Howell’s children attend Northside Christian and he is a deacon at Northside Baptist Church, where the school is located. That played a role in taking the Northside job.

“We are firmly entrenched there,” Howell said. “We are really grateful for this opportunity to be able to see God work in and through the athletics department at Northside.

“I really didn’t think I would jump back in this quick. With my kids being in school there, it is a chance to sit down eat lunch with them every day, take them and pick them up from school each day. It gave us the best of both worlds. It gave us all things we wanted to do with family and stay in the game that I love so much and someday coach my own son. Our kids love it here, we love it here and we look forward to finishing our career here.”

Howell’s contract at White Knoll runs through the end of June, so he will handle duties at both schools until then. Howell’s old job at White Knoll has been filled as the school officially approved the hire of Dutch Fork’s Nick Pelham as football coach and athletic director on Tuesday.

Howell won a school-record 47 games at White Knoll also has been an assistant on the Shrine Bowl and North-South all-star game coaching staffs.

Before White Knoll, Howell had a successful run at A.C. Flora, where he led the Falcons to a 37-12 record. A.C. Flora reached the Class 3A Lower State championship game in 2011 and won a school-record 12 games.

Northside Christian went 3-6 this season in 8-man football but will be moving back to 11-man football next year, according to Crede.

Howell will be one of two new Midlands coaches in the S.C. Independent Schools Association. Jon Wheeler is taking over for Erik Kimrey at powerhouse Hammond program.

Midlands football coach openings

School — Former Coach — New Coach

Hammond — Erik Kimrey — Jon Wheeler

White Knoll — Dean Howell — Nick Pelham

Ben Lippen — James Reynolds — TBD

Richland Northeast — Will Richardson — TBD

Northside Christian — Stacy Bell — Dean Howell