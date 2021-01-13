After five championship seasons, Dutch Fork assistant taking head job at White Knoll

Nick Pelham has been a part of Dutch Fork High School’s championship coaching staff the past five years. Now, he will get a chance to lead his own program.

Sources have told The State that White Knoll will hire Pelham, the Dutch Fork defensive coordinator, as its new football coach. The hire will go for approval to Lexington One’s school board at meeting Tuesday. Pelham replaces Dean Howell, who stepped down in November after eight seasons.

Dutch Fork has already posted Pelham’s old position on the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association’s job board.

This will be Pelham’s first head coaching opportunity. He has been at Dutch Fork since 2016, and the Silver Foxes just won their fifth straight Class 5A championship with him last month.

It was Pelham’s second stint at Dutch Fork where he began his coaching career after moving from Michigan almost 20 years ago. Pelham also coached at Richland Northeast and was at Westwood for four seasons under Rodney Summers, who left to build the May River football program.

Many of Summers’ coaches went with him to May River, and Pelham thought he was going to go too, but he said his wife wasn’t excited about moving. Pelham’s defenses caught the attention of Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts, and he hired him that offseason. In 2018, Knotts said Pelham would be “coach in waiting” whenever Knotts decides to hang it up, although that doesn’t seem to be any time soon.

“Started looking around at the state at the best defenses out there, who I played and who I saw on film that might give me trouble. I remember coach Pelham at Westwood, they had an aggressive defense. The only thing I didn’t like was they were 3-4. I have been a 4-2 or 4-3 guy,” Tom Knotts said of Pelham in 2018. “But I was getting to the age and energy level where I couldn’t do both anymore (offense and defense). I was heavy handed into the defense until coach Pelham came.

“Now, I spend little time with defense. I let him do exactly what he wants to do. He is a football junkie and football genius. We are just really blessed to have him.”

Pelham is known for his high intensity and energy on the sidelines, and his defenses at Dutch Fork have been among the state’s best over the past five years. The Silver Foxes allowed just 9.4 points a game this year and gave up more than 14 points just once this season.

“Football is a game of passion. It is supposed to be fun and you are supposed to do things right,” Pelham said during an interview in 2018. “And one of the many things I learned under coach Knotts, you got to do it the right way whether it is the last play, the first play, a preseason scrimmage or a practice in May. You got to do it right and try to be perfect on every play.”

White Knoll went 0-5 this season and had its year cut short because of COVID-19 issues that forced the Timberwolves to cancel their final two games.

White Knoll is in Region 5-5A with Dutch Fork, Chapin, Lexington and River Bluff.

Midlands football coach openings

School — Former Coach — New Coach

Hammond — Erik Kimrey — Jon Wheeler

White Knoll — Dean Howell — Nick Pelham

Ben Lippen — James Reynolds — TBD

Richland Northeast — Will Richardson — TBD