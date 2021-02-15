High School Football
Midlands players, coaches picked for SC Palmetto Champions football team
Chapin’s Thornton Gentry was named Lineman of Year and several Midlands players, coaches were named to the 2020 SC Football Coaches Palmetto Champions team.
The team was released Monday night. Twenty-Six players and 10 coaches were picked for the Palmetto Champions All-Star team. Because of COVID-19, the annual banquet was canceled.
Gentry, a North Carolina State signee, was named 5A Lower State Lineman of Year and overall Lineman of Year.
Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts, who led the Silver Foxes to their fifth straight Class 5A title, was named 5A Lower State Coach of Year.
In 4A, state champion AC Flora had two on the team. Receiver Eriq Rice was named 4A Upper State Back of Year and Falcons coach Dustin Curtis was 4A Upper State Coach of the Year. The Falcons won the first state title in school history.
In Class 3A, state runner-up Camden had two on the team. Donovan Edwards was named 3A Lower State Lineman of Year and Bulldogs’ Brian Rimpf 3A Lower State Coach of Year. Gilbert’s Colton Mason was 3A Lower State Back of Year.
In 2A, Army signee and Pelion senior Will Jeffcoat was Class 2A Lower State Lineman of Year.
Palmetto Champions All-Star Football Team
Class 5A
Upper State Back: Chance Black, Dorman
Upper State Lineman: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Gaffney
Upper State Coach of Year: Page Wofford, Northwestern
Lower State Back: Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest
Lower State Lineman: Thornton Gentry, Chapin
Lower State Coach of Year: Tom Knotts, Dutch Fork
Specialist: Kanoah Vinesett, Northwestern
Class 4A
Upper State Back: Eriq Rice, AC Flora
Upper State Lineman: Jaydon Collins, Greer
Upper State Coach of Year: Dustin Curtis, AC Flora
Lower State Back: Dariyan Pendergrass, Hartsville
Lower State Lineman: Chase Simmons, North Myrtle Beach
Lower State Coach of Year: Matt Reel, North Myrtle Beach
Specialist: Bryce Earley, Westside
Class 3A
Upper State Back: Wise Segars and Jackson Crosby. Daniel
Upper State Lineman: Jatius Geer, BHP
Upper State Coach of Year: Jeff Fruster, Daniel
Lower State Back: Colton Mason, Gilbert
Lower State Lineman: Donovan Edwards, Camden
Lower State Coach of Year: Brian Rimpf, Camden
Specialist:Josiah Benson, Daniel
Class 2A
Upper State Back: Cruz Temple, Abbeville
Upper State Lineman:Davis Sutherland, Abbeville
Upper State Coach of Year: Jamie Nickles, Abbeville
Lower State Back: Keshaun Williams, Andrews
Lower State Lineman: Will Jeffcoat, Pelion
Lower State Coach of Year: Randall State, Marion
Specialist: Eli Durham, Andrews
Class A
Upper State Back: Javier Rudolph, Williston-Elko
Upper State Lineman: Justin Hodges, McCormick
Upper State Coach of Year: Mike Sonneborn, Southside Christian
Lower State Back: Jaylen Reeves, Whale Branch
Lower State Lineman: Tyson McFadden, Johnsonville
Lower State Coach of Year: Daryl King, Lake View
Specialist: Henry Tome, Whale Branch
Overall Winners
Specialist of the Year: Kanoah Vinesett, Northwestern
Back of the Year Jackson Crosby, Daniel
Lineman of the Year: Thornton Gentry, Chapin
Coach of the Year:Page Wofford, Northwestern
