Another Midlands high school will be replacing its football coach

Eau Claire High School is in the market for a new football coach.

The school and coach Michael Kelly have parted ways after three seasons. Kelly will coach track at Eau Claire in the spring and then decide what’s next for him and his career.

“I felt the program was moving in the right direction but I guess the vision wasn’t the same,” Kelly told The State. “I hope the guy who comes in after me will take up the mantle and continue to move the program forward.”

Eau Claire went 4-6 in Kelly’s first year in 2018 and just missed out on the playoffs. The Shamrocks made the playoffs the following year despite going 1-9. It was Eau Claire’s first playoff appearance in six years.

Eau Claire went 0-6 in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.

“Last year, it was hard on everybody with COVID and protocols,” Kelly said. “I applaud the High School League and Richland 1 for moving forward and having a season last year when some states didn’t have football or moved it on to the spring.”

Kelly played football, basketball and ran track at Eau Claire. He earned a scholarship to Norfolk State and was first-team all-conference defensive end in 2001.

Before Eau Claire, Kelly was an assistant at Calhoun County, Kingstree and Wilson.

Eau Claire is now the third Midlands school looking for a new football coach, joining Ridge View and Richland Northeast. Ridge View is trying to replace Perry Parks, who resigned last week and was officially introduced as Charlotte receivers coach on Thursday.

RNE is close to hiring its replacement for Will Richardson and is expected to bring the new coach’s name to next week’s Richland 2 school board meeting.

Four other Midlands schools have made coaching changes this offseason.

MIDLANDS FOOTBALL COACH OPENINGS

School — Former Coach — New Coach

Hammond — Erik Kimrey — Jon Wheeler

White Knoll — Dean Howell — Nick Pelham

Ben Lippen — James Reynolds — Stephen Cagle

Richland Northeast — Will Richardson — TBA

Northside Christian — Stacy Bell — Dean Howell

Ridge View — Perry Parks — TBA

Eau Claire — Michael Kelly — TBA