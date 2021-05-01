Former Dutch Fork standout Bryce Thompson to sign with NFC South team

Bryce Thompson’s didn’t get drafted on Saturday, but he will have a chance to make an NFL roster.

Thompson, the former Dutch Fork High standout, said he is going to sign a free-agent deal with the New Orleans Saints.

“Definitely wasn’t what I expected. It was hard seeing a lot of names go before me,” Thompson said. “I knew I had stuff that was different than everybody else, especially with my shoulder. I am glad I am getting the opportunity. Everyone knows once I get the opportunity, it will be a wrap.”

NFL.com projected Thompson has a fifth- or sixth-round pick. When he saw team interested in him not picking a defensive back, he knew the free-agent route might be a possibility.

Thompson was a three-year starter at Tennessee and has the ability to play either cornerback and safety, doing both in his junior season. This year he had 36 tackles, two interceptions (one returned for a score) and two other passes defensed in 10 games.

Thompson, who originally committed to South Carolina out of high school, had eight career interceptions for the Vols.

Thompson was bothered by shoulder injury at Tennessee but he said he is healthy now and ready to get started on his pro career. He has spoke to Saints coaches already and will probably go down there in a few weeks for offseason workouts.

“I tried to show at my pro day and my training that my shoulder was good,” Thompson said. “And the Saints gave me the opportunity.”

It is the second straight year a Dutch Fork will be landing with an NFL team. The Buffalo Bills picked kicker Tyler Bass last season.

Thompson played at Ben Lippen and Dutch Fork during his high school career and helped both of them win state championships, scoring the game-winning touchdowns in both title games .

He spent his freshman and senior seasons at Dutch Fork, playing for legendary coach Tom Knotts.

Knotts has coached several NFL players during his career, including former New York Giant Hakeem Nicks, but he called Thompson the player he has ever coached during an interview with The State in 2017.

“Bryce can do anything,” Knotts said. “In addition to his abundance of talent, he has a determination that is unmatched by any player I have ever coached. He has that determination that isn’t going to be denied.”