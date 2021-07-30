Midlands Top 10: The best high school football teams as 2021 season starts are ...

High school football practice officially starts Friday across South Carolina with first games less than a month away. To get you ready for the season, The State is releasing its preseason Top 10 power rankings for the season:

1. Dutch Fork

Last year’s record: 10-0

Why they are ranked: The Silver Foxes enter the season with a 50-game unbeaten streak and are coming off their state record fifth straight Class 5A championship. Dutch Fork returns four-star receiver Antonio Williams and leading rusher Jarvis Green and talented defensive back Landon Danley, but there are some holes to fill.

Aliam Appler transferred from North Carolina and is vying to be the starting quarterback. The Silver Foxes also will have a new defensive coordinator after Nick Pelham took over at White Knoll. Dutch Fork has a challenging non-region schedule with games against Byrnes, Spartanburg and Greenwood.

2. Ridge View

Last Year’s Record: 5-2

Why they are ranked: The Blazers are moving into an on-campus stadium and new coach Derek Howard inherits a talented roster left by Perry Parks, who became the receivers coach at Charlotte.

Ridge View has a veteran quarterback in senior Andre Washington and a talented receiving group made up of Hough (North Carolina) transfer Chris Lawson, Chase Smith, Tyree Byrd and others. Division I prospects Antonio Gaines and Tray Franklin lead the Blazers’ offensive and defensive lines.

3. AC Flora

Last year’s record: 10-0

Why they are ranked: The Falcons are coming off their first state championship and will be one of the top contenders again in Class 4A.

The Citadel baseball commit Phillips Daniels takes over at quarterback and has talented skill guys in running back Markel Towsend, receivers Chris Lofton and Carew Bates. The biggest question will be replacing four starters on the defensive line, which was the heart of the Falcons’ defense last year.

4. Irmo

Last year’s record: 6-3

Why they are ranked: The Yellow Jackets took a big step in coach Aaron Brand’s second season and hope to compete for a region title and deep postseason run. Transfers Izyiah Whitesides (Gilbert) and DeAree Rogers (White Knoll) will be key additions to the Yellow Jackets’ offense. South Carolina commit Nick Emmanwori leads the defense and should be a factor on offense as well.

5. River Bluff

Last year’s record: 4-2

Why they are ranked: The Gators have made big strides since Blair Hardin’s arrival and look to continue that this season. River Bluff is 22-7 over the last three years and knocked off Fort Dorchester in the first round of the 2020 playoffs. The Gators have holes to fill on offense, including breaking in a new quarterback, but have a lot of young talent coming up in the system.

6. Chapin

Last year’s record: 6-2

Why they are ranked: The Eagles should have one of the best offenses in the Midlands with a trio of quarterback Jayden Bradford, running back Bennett Galloway and receiver Zavier Short. Bradford, a sophomore, already has Division I offers while Galloway is committed to North Carolina State and Short is headed to Appalachian State. The biggest question marks will be on defense and on the offensive line.

7. Camden

Last year’s record: 8-1

Why they are ranked: The Bulldogs made it to the 3A championship game last year before losing to Daniel. Camden lost its top three playmakers on offense due to graduation in Mr. Football finalist Willis Lane, running back Leroy Bracey and quarterback Jaffari Pearson. Cortez Lane, younger brother of Willis Lane, will be a factor on offense. The defense is led by defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod, the top ranked prospect in the state for Class of 2023.

8. Brookland-Cayce

Last year’s record: 4-3

Why they are ranked: The Bearcats must replace running back Will Way but return quarterback Tanner Staton and skill guys Ian Meyers, Jordan Wise and Naahzeikial Mays. Jayden Johnson and Owen Plane will be two playmakers on defense.

B-C has one of the toughest non-region schedules in the Midlands with games against A.C. Flora, Blythewood, Chapin and Chapin.

9. Gray Collegiate

Last year’s record: 8-1

Why they are ranked: The War Eagles had their first unbeaten regular season in school history and made it to the 2A Upper State final for the first time. Gray Collegiate returns workhorse running back KZ Adams, who had more than 2,000 all-purpose yards last season and is committed to Georgia State. Quarterback Tre Robinson is back, along with Georgia State commit Alec Johnson on the offensive line.

10. Spring Valley

Last year’s record: 3-4

Why they are ranked: The Vikings look to rebound after a disappointing 2020 season in which they missed the postseason. Quarterback DQ Smith looks to regain form he had in 2019 in which he threw for more than 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns.

— Others receiving votes: Gilbert, Hammond, Newberry, Saluda