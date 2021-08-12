High School Football
A week-by-week look at the 2021 Midlands high school football schedule
A look at the week-by-week schedule for Columbia-area high school football teams. All games 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
Aug. 19
Heathwood Hall at Spartanburg Christian
Aug. 20
AC Flora at Brookland-Cayce
Airport at Swansea (canceled)
CA Johnson at Denmark-Olar
Cardinal Newman at St. Joseph’s
Chapin at Irmo
Columbia at Chesterfield
Dutch Fork at Wren
Fairfield Central at Blythewood
Fox Creek at Dreher (canceled)
Gray Collegiate at Camden
Lee Central at North Central
Lower Richland at Aiken
Mid-Carolina at Newberry
Orangeburg Prep at Ben Lippen
Richland Northeast at Darlington
River Bluff at Lugoff-Elgin
Saluda at Strom Thurmond
Timberland at Keenan
Wagener-Saley at Pelion
West Florence at Lexington
Westwood at Ridge View
White Knoll at Spring Valley
Aug. 27
Abbeville at Newberry
Batesburg-Leesville at Gilbert
Ben Lippen at Hammond
Blythewood at Westwood
Brookland-Cayce at Airport
Cardinal Newman at First Baptist
Cathedral Academy at Newberry Academy
Dreher at Swansea
Eau Claire at Great Falls
Heathwood Hall at Laurence Manning
Irmo at Dutch Fork
Keenan at North Central
Lakewood at Richland Northeast
Lancaster at Fairfield Central
Lexington at South Aiken
Lugoff-Elgin at Camden
Mid-Carolina at Chapin
New Hope at CA Johnson
North Augusta at Ridge View
Oceanside Collegiate at Gray Collegiate
Pelion at Columbia
Richard Winn at Conway Christian
Ridge Spring Monetta at Saluda
Spring Valley at River Bluff
White Knoll at Lower Richland
Wilson at AC Flora
WW King at Faith Christian
Sept. 2
Gray Collegiate at Legion Collegiate (Gastonia NC)
Sept. 3
Augusta Christian at Cardinal Newman
Bluffton at Airport
Brookland-Cayce at Blythewood
Camden at Hartsville
Chapin at Lugoff-Elgin
Columbia at North Central
Dreher at Keenan
Dutch Fork at Byrnes
Eau Claire at CA Johnson
Fairfield Central at Chesnee
Faith Christian at Richard Winn
Heathwood Hall at Ben Lippen
Hilton Head Island at Lower Richland
Lexington at Gilbert
Midland Valley at Pelion
Newberry at Clinton
Ninety Six at Saluda
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at White Knoll
Patrick Henry at WW King
Porter-Gaud at Hammond
Richland Northeast at Crestwood
River Bluff at Nation Ford
South Florence at Irmo
Swansea at Batesburg-Leesville
Sumter at Ridge View
Whitmire at Mid-Carolina
York at Westwood
Sept 4
Spring Valley vs. Hapeville (Ga.) at Atlanta Ga, 2 p.m.
Sept. 10
Airport at Lexington
Brookland-Cayce at Chapman
Blythewood at Sumter
Cardinal Newman at Heathwood Hall
Chapin at Newberry
Clinton at Swansea
Columbia at Cross
Crestwood at Irmo
Dreher at Aiken
Eau Claire at Denmark-Olar
First Baptist at Ben Lippen
Gilbert at Wagener-Salley
Hammond at Charlotte Country Day (NC)
Keenan at CA Johnson
Lower Richland at AC Flora
Lugoff-Elgin at South Florence
Mid-Carolina at Batesburg-Leesville
Newberry Academy at Palmetto Christian
North Central at Ridge Spring Monetta
Pelion at Whitmire
Ridge View at Gray Collegiate
River Bluff at Berkeley
Spring Valley at Richland Northeast
Westwood at Fairfield Central
WW King at Richard Winn
Sept 11
Camden at St. John’s (DC)
Sept. 17
AC Flora at Camden
Airport at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Augusta Christian at Heathwood Hall
Batesburg-Leesville at Strom Thurmond
Brookland-Cayce at Chapin
CA Johnson at Scott’s Branch
Clarendon Hall at Newberry Academy
Conway at Blythewood
Dutch Fork at Greenwood
East Clarendon at North Central
Edisto at Dreher
Estill at Columbia
Gray Collegiate at Andrew Jackson
Hammond at Wilson Hall
Keenan at Richland Northeast
Laurence Manning at Ben Lippen
Laurens at River Bluff
Lexington at Spring Valley
Lewisville at Eau Claire
Lugoff-Elgin at Fort Mill
Lower Richland at Fox Creek
Newberry at Fairfield Central
May River at Ridge View
Mid-Carolina at Ninety Six
Pelion at Gilbert
Richard Winn at Charleston Collegiate
Saluda at McCormick
South Aiken at White Knoll
Wardlaw Academy at WW King
Westwood at Aiken
Sept. 24
Airport at Lower Richland
Allendale Fairfax at CA Johnson
Ben Lippen at Trinity Collegiate
Blythewood at May River
Cardinal Newman at Wilson Hall
Carolina Forest at Ridge View
Cathedral Academy at WW King
Chapin at AC Flora
Fairfield Central at Chapman
Faith Christian at Newberry Academy
Gilbert at Lamar
Heathwood Hall at Christ Church
Keenan at Eau Claire
Irmo at Lexington
Laurence Manning at Hammond
Northwestern at River Bluff
Richard Winn at Palmetto Christian
Saluda at Mid-Carolina
Spartanburg at Dutch Fork
Spring Valley at South Pointe
Swansea at South Aiken
White Knoll at Lancaster
Oct. 1
Ben Lippen at Cardinal Newman
Bethune-Bowman at Pelion
Camden at Lakewood
Chester at Mid-Carolina
Chesterfield at North Central
Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin
Dutch Fork at White Knoll
Eau Claire at Saluda Fairfield Central at Keenan
First Baptist at Heathwood Hall
Fox Creek at Brookland-Cayce
Gray Collegiate at Batesburg-Leesville
Hammond at Trinity Collegiate
Jefferson Academy at Newberry Academy
Laurens Academy at Richard Winn
Lewisville at CA Johnson
Lexington at River Bluff
Midland Valley at Airport
Newberry at Columbia
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Gilbert
Richland Northeast at Irmo
Ridge View at Northwestern
Rock Hill at Spring Valley
Strom Thurmond at Swansea
Westwood at AC Flora
Oct. 7
Florence Christian at Heathwood Hall
Oct. 8
AC Flora at Richland Northeast
Airport at North Augusta
Batesburg-Leesville at Eai Claire
Ben Lippen at Wilson Hall
Blythewood at Northwestern
Brookland-Cayce at Strom Thurmond
CA Johnson at Great Falls
Columbia at Gray Collegiate
Dutch Fork at Chapin
First Baptist at Hammond
Gilbert at Fox Creek
Irmo at Dreher
Keenan at Chester
Laurence Manning at Cardinal Newman
Lower Richland at Fairfield Central
Lugoff-Elgin at Westwood
Manning at Camden
Newberry Academy at Wardlaw Academy
North Central at Andrew Jackson
Saluda at Newberry
Silver Bluff at Pelion
Spring Valley at Ridge View
Swansea at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
White Knoll at Lexington
WW King at Palmetto Christian
Oct. 14
Newberry at Eau Claire
Oct. 15
AC Flora at Irmo
Airport at Aiken
Blythewood at Rock HillCamden at Lake City
Chapin at White Knoll
Chester at Lower Richland
Columbia at Batesburg-Leesville
Gilbert at Brookland-Cayce
Gray Collegiate at Saluda
Hammond at Augusta Christian
Heathwood Hall at Trinity Collegiate
Laurens Academy at WW King
McBee at CA Johnson
Mid-Carolina at Keenan
Northwestern at Spring Valley
Porter-Gaud at Cardinal Newman
Richard Winn at Newberry Academy
Richland Northeast at Lugoff-Elgin
River Bluff at Dutch Fork
Swansea at Fox Creek
Westwood at Dreher
Oct. 22
Barnwell at Pelion
Batesburg-Leesville at Newberry
Columbia at Saluda
Crestwood at Camden
Dreher at Richland Northeast
Eau Claire at Gray Collegiate
Fairfield Central at Chester
Hammond at Cardinal Newman
Irmo at Westwood
Jefferson Davis at Richard Winn
Laurens at White Knoll
Lexington at Dutch Fork
Lower Richland at Mid-Carolina
Lugoff Elgin at AC Flora
Newberry Academy at WW King
North Central at Cheraw
Porter-Gaud at Ben Lippen
River Bluff at Chapin Rock Hill at Ridge View
South Aiken at Airport
Spring Valley at Blythewood
Strom Thurmond at Gilbert
Swansea at Brookland-Cayce
Wilson Hall at Heathwood Hall
Oct. 29
AC Flora at Dreher
Ben Lippen at Augusta Christian
CA Johnson at Lamar
Camden at Marlboro County
Cardinal Newman at Trinity Collegiate
Central at North Central
Chapin at Lexington
Eau Claire at Columbia
Gilbert at Swansea
Heathwood Hall at Hammond
Irmo at Lugoff-Elgin
Keenan at Lower Richland
Laurens Academy at Newberry Academy
Mid-Carolina at Fairfield Central
Newberry at Gray Collegiate
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Brookland-Cayce
Pelion at Edisto
Richard Winn at Wardlaw Academy
Richland Northeast at Westwood
Ridge View at Blythewood
Saluda at Batesburg-Leesville
WW King at Jefferson Davis
White Knoll at River Bluff
