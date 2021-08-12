High School Football

A week-by-week look at the 2021 Midlands high school football schedule

AC Flora Falcons Markel Townsend (28) celebrates a sack against the North Myrtle Beach Chiefs during the first half the state championship game at Benedict College.
AC Flora Falcons Markel Townsend (28) celebrates a sack against the North Myrtle Beach Chiefs during the first half the state championship game at Benedict College. Jeff Blake Jeff Blake Photo

A look at the week-by-week schedule for Columbia-area high school football teams. All games 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

Aug. 19

Heathwood Hall at Spartanburg Christian

Aug. 20

AC Flora at Brookland-Cayce

Airport at Swansea (canceled)

CA Johnson at Denmark-Olar

Cardinal Newman at St. Joseph’s

Chapin at Irmo

Columbia at Chesterfield

Dutch Fork at Wren

Fairfield Central at Blythewood

Fox Creek at Dreher (canceled)

Gray Collegiate at Camden

Lee Central at North Central

Lower Richland at Aiken

Mid-Carolina at Newberry

Orangeburg Prep at Ben Lippen

Richland Northeast at Darlington

River Bluff at Lugoff-Elgin

Saluda at Strom Thurmond

Timberland at Keenan

Wagener-Saley at Pelion

West Florence at Lexington

Westwood at Ridge View

White Knoll at Spring Valley

Aug. 27

Abbeville at Newberry

Batesburg-Leesville at Gilbert

Ben Lippen at Hammond

Blythewood at Westwood

Brookland-Cayce at Airport

Cardinal Newman at First Baptist

Cathedral Academy at Newberry Academy

Dreher at Swansea

Eau Claire at Great Falls

Heathwood Hall at Laurence Manning

Irmo at Dutch Fork

Keenan at North Central

Lakewood at Richland Northeast

Lancaster at Fairfield Central

Lexington at South Aiken

Lugoff-Elgin at Camden

Mid-Carolina at Chapin

New Hope at CA Johnson

North Augusta at Ridge View

Oceanside Collegiate at Gray Collegiate

Pelion at Columbia

Richard Winn at Conway Christian

Ridge Spring Monetta at Saluda

Spring Valley at River Bluff

White Knoll at Lower Richland

Wilson at AC Flora

WW King at Faith Christian

Sept. 2

Gray Collegiate at Legion Collegiate (Gastonia NC)

Sept. 3

Augusta Christian at Cardinal Newman

Bluffton at Airport

Brookland-Cayce at Blythewood

Camden at Hartsville

Chapin at Lugoff-Elgin

Columbia at North Central

Dreher at Keenan

Dutch Fork at Byrnes

Eau Claire at CA Johnson

Fairfield Central at Chesnee

Faith Christian at Richard Winn

Heathwood Hall at Ben Lippen

Hilton Head Island at Lower Richland

Lexington at Gilbert

Midland Valley at Pelion

Newberry at Clinton

Ninety Six at Saluda

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at White Knoll

Patrick Henry at WW King

Porter-Gaud at Hammond

Richland Northeast at Crestwood

River Bluff at Nation Ford

South Florence at Irmo

Swansea at Batesburg-Leesville

Sumter at Ridge View

Whitmire at Mid-Carolina

York at Westwood

Sept 4

Spring Valley vs. Hapeville (Ga.) at Atlanta Ga, 2 p.m.

Sept. 10

Airport at Lexington

Brookland-Cayce at Chapman

Blythewood at Sumter

Cardinal Newman at Heathwood Hall

Chapin at Newberry

Clinton at Swansea

Columbia at Cross

Crestwood at Irmo

Dreher at Aiken

Eau Claire at Denmark-Olar

First Baptist at Ben Lippen

Gilbert at Wagener-Salley

Hammond at Charlotte Country Day (NC)

Keenan at CA Johnson

Lower Richland at AC Flora

Lugoff-Elgin at South Florence

Mid-Carolina at Batesburg-Leesville

Newberry Academy at Palmetto Christian

North Central at Ridge Spring Monetta

Pelion at Whitmire

Ridge View at Gray Collegiate

River Bluff at Berkeley

Spring Valley at Richland Northeast

Westwood at Fairfield Central

WW King at Richard Winn

Sept 11

Camden at St. John’s (DC)

Sept. 17

AC Flora at Camden

Airport at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Augusta Christian at Heathwood Hall

Batesburg-Leesville at Strom Thurmond

Brookland-Cayce at Chapin

CA Johnson at Scott’s Branch

Clarendon Hall at Newberry Academy

Conway at Blythewood

Dutch Fork at Greenwood

East Clarendon at North Central

Edisto at Dreher

Estill at Columbia

Gray Collegiate at Andrew Jackson

Hammond at Wilson Hall

Keenan at Richland Northeast

Laurence Manning at Ben Lippen

Laurens at River Bluff

Lexington at Spring Valley

Lewisville at Eau Claire

Lugoff-Elgin at Fort Mill

Lower Richland at Fox Creek

Newberry at Fairfield Central

May River at Ridge View

Mid-Carolina at Ninety Six

Pelion at Gilbert

Richard Winn at Charleston Collegiate

Saluda at McCormick

South Aiken at White Knoll

Wardlaw Academy at WW King

Westwood at Aiken

Sept. 24

Airport at Lower Richland

Allendale Fairfax at CA Johnson

Ben Lippen at Trinity Collegiate

Blythewood at May River

Cardinal Newman at Wilson Hall

Carolina Forest at Ridge View

Cathedral Academy at WW King

Chapin at AC Flora

Fairfield Central at Chapman

Faith Christian at Newberry Academy

Gilbert at Lamar

Heathwood Hall at Christ Church

Keenan at Eau Claire

Irmo at Lexington

Laurence Manning at Hammond

Northwestern at River Bluff

Richard Winn at Palmetto Christian

Saluda at Mid-Carolina

Spartanburg at Dutch Fork

Spring Valley at South Pointe

Swansea at South Aiken

White Knoll at Lancaster

Oct. 1

Ben Lippen at Cardinal Newman

Bethune-Bowman at Pelion

Camden at Lakewood

Chester at Mid-Carolina

Chesterfield at North Central

Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin

Dutch Fork at White Knoll

Eau Claire at Saluda Fairfield Central at Keenan

First Baptist at Heathwood Hall

Fox Creek at Brookland-Cayce

Gray Collegiate at Batesburg-Leesville

Hammond at Trinity Collegiate

Jefferson Academy at Newberry Academy

Laurens Academy at Richard Winn

Lewisville at CA Johnson

Lexington at River Bluff

Midland Valley at Airport

Newberry at Columbia

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Gilbert

Richland Northeast at Irmo

Ridge View at Northwestern

Rock Hill at Spring Valley

Strom Thurmond at Swansea

Westwood at AC Flora

Oct. 7

Florence Christian at Heathwood Hall

Oct. 8

AC Flora at Richland Northeast

Airport at North Augusta

Batesburg-Leesville at Eai Claire

Ben Lippen at Wilson Hall

Blythewood at Northwestern

Brookland-Cayce at Strom Thurmond

CA Johnson at Great Falls

Columbia at Gray Collegiate

Dutch Fork at Chapin

First Baptist at Hammond

Gilbert at Fox Creek

Irmo at Dreher

Keenan at Chester

Laurence Manning at Cardinal Newman

Lower Richland at Fairfield Central

Lugoff-Elgin at Westwood

Manning at Camden

Newberry Academy at Wardlaw Academy

North Central at Andrew Jackson

Saluda at Newberry

Silver Bluff at Pelion

Spring Valley at Ridge View

Swansea at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

White Knoll at Lexington

WW King at Palmetto Christian

Oct. 14

Newberry at Eau Claire

Oct. 15

AC Flora at Irmo

Airport at Aiken

Blythewood at Rock HillCamden at Lake City

Chapin at White Knoll

Chester at Lower Richland

Columbia at Batesburg-Leesville

Gilbert at Brookland-Cayce

Gray Collegiate at Saluda

Hammond at Augusta Christian

Heathwood Hall at Trinity Collegiate

Laurens Academy at WW King

McBee at CA Johnson

Mid-Carolina at Keenan

Northwestern at Spring Valley

Porter-Gaud at Cardinal Newman

Richard Winn at Newberry Academy

Richland Northeast at Lugoff-Elgin

River Bluff at Dutch Fork

Swansea at Fox Creek

Westwood at Dreher

Oct. 22

Barnwell at Pelion

Batesburg-Leesville at Newberry

Columbia at Saluda

Crestwood at Camden

Dreher at Richland Northeast

Eau Claire at Gray Collegiate

Fairfield Central at Chester

Hammond at Cardinal Newman

Irmo at Westwood

Jefferson Davis at Richard Winn

Laurens at White Knoll

Lexington at Dutch Fork

Lower Richland at Mid-Carolina

Lugoff Elgin at AC Flora

Newberry Academy at WW King

North Central at Cheraw

Porter-Gaud at Ben Lippen

River Bluff at Chapin Rock Hill at Ridge View

South Aiken at Airport

Spring Valley at Blythewood

Strom Thurmond at Gilbert

Swansea at Brookland-Cayce

Wilson Hall at Heathwood Hall

Oct. 29

AC Flora at Dreher

Ben Lippen at Augusta Christian

CA Johnson at Lamar

Camden at Marlboro County

Cardinal Newman at Trinity Collegiate

Central at North Central

Chapin at Lexington

Eau Claire at Columbia

Gilbert at Swansea

Heathwood Hall at Hammond

Irmo at Lugoff-Elgin

Keenan at Lower Richland

Laurens Academy at Newberry Academy

Mid-Carolina at Fairfield Central

Newberry at Gray Collegiate

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Brookland-Cayce

Pelion at Edisto

Richard Winn at Wardlaw Academy

Richland Northeast at Westwood

Ridge View at Blythewood

Saluda at Batesburg-Leesville

WW King at Jefferson Davis

White Knoll at River Bluff

