High School Football

First SC high school football poll is out. See which teams made list

S.C. Prep Media Football Poll

Preseason rankings for S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Aug. 17. First-place votes in parentheses

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (10)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Northwestern

4. (tie) Dorman

4. (tie) T.L. Hanna

6. Ridge View

7. Gaffney

8. Byrnes

9. Sumter

10. River Bluff

Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, Chapin, Hillcrest, Nation Ford, Mauldin, West Ashley.

Class 4A

1. A.C. Flora (7)

2. Myrtle Beach (2)

3. Greenville (1)

4. Catawba Ridge

5. South Pointe

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. Westside

8. Beaufort

9. Irmo

10. Greer

Others receiving votes: North Augusta, May River, Greenwood, Airport

Class 3A

1. Daniel (10)

2. (tie) Chapman

2. (tie) Camden

4. Oceanside Collegiate

5. Wren

6. Dillon

7. Chester

8. Gilbert

9. Brookland-Cayce

10. Union County

Others receiving votes: Aynor, Woodruff, Clinton, Fairfield Central, Hanahan, Palmetto

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (10)

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Marion

4. Barnwell

5. Chesnee

6. Newberry

7. Andrews

8. Saluda

9. Batesburg-Leesville

10. Christ Church

Others receiving votes: St. Joseph’s, Andrew Jackson, Woodland, Pelion, Cheraw, North Central, Chesterfield, Silver Bluff, Blacksburg

Class A

1. Southside Christian (10)

2. Lake View

3. Lamar

4. Whale Branch

5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

6. Blackville-Hilda

7. Baptist Hill

8. Wagener-Salley

9. C.A. Johnson

10. Lewisville

Others receiving votes: Carvers Bay, Johnsonville, McBee, North/Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Ridge Spring-Monetta, Allendale-Fairfax, C.E. Murray, Great Falls, Denmark-Olar

This Week’s Voters: Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Tyler Cupp, WHRI; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com;James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post & Courier; Pete Yanity, WSPA; Alex Zietlow, Rock Hill Herald

