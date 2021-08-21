High School Football
The State’s Midlands Top 10: Who moved up, down in power rankings after Week 0
High school football across South Carolina kicked off Thursday night, peaked Friday and will finish Monday.
While there were several cancellations for COVID-related reasons, many Midlands teams played. Here is a look at The State’s Midlands Top 10 power rankings after Week 0:
1. Dutch Fork (1-0)
Previous Ranking: 1
This Week: Defeated Wren 70-8
Next Game: at Gaffney
2. Ridge View (1-0)
Previous Ranking: 2
This Week: Defeated Westwood 40-20
Next Game: vs. North Augusta
3. A.C. Flora (0-0)
Previous Ranking: 3
This Week: vs. Brookland-Cayce (canceled)
Next Game: vs. Wilson
4. Irmo (0-0)
Previous Ranking: 4
This Week: vs. Chapin (canceled)
Next Game: vs. South Florence (Sept. 3)
5. River Bluff (1-0)
Previous Ranking: 5
This Week: Defeated Lugoff-Elgin 28-7
Next Game: vs. Spring Valley
6. Chapin (0-0)
Previous Ranking: 6
This Week: vs. Airport (canceled)
Next Game: vs. Mid-Carolina
7. Gray Collegiate (1-0)
Previous Ranking: 9
This Week: Defeated Camden, 26-6
Next Game: vs. Oceanside Collegiate
8. Brookland-Cayce (0-0)
Previous Ranking: 8
This Week: vs. AC Flora (canceled)
Next Game: at Airport
9. Spring Valley (1-0)
Previous Ranking: 10
This Week: Defeated White Knoll, 23-0
Next Game: at River Bluff
10. Saluda (1-0)
Previous Ranking: NR
This Week: Defeated Strom Thurmond 52-20
Next Game: vs. Ridge Spring-Monetta
Dropped out: Camden
Keep an eye on: Gilbert, Hammond, Newberry, Richland Northeast, Lower Richland
Comments