The State’s Midlands Top 10: Who moved up, down in power rankings after Week 0

High school football across South Carolina kicked off Thursday night, peaked Friday and will finish Monday.

While there were several cancellations for COVID-related reasons, many Midlands teams played. Here is a look at The State’s Midlands Top 10 power rankings after Week 0:

1. Dutch Fork (1-0)

Previous Ranking: 1

This Week: Defeated Wren 70-8

Next Game: at Gaffney

2. Ridge View (1-0)

Previous Ranking: 2

This Week: Defeated Westwood 40-20

Next Game: vs. North Augusta

3. A.C. Flora (0-0)

Previous Ranking: 3

This Week: vs. Brookland-Cayce (canceled)

Next Game: vs. Wilson

4. Irmo (0-0)

Previous Ranking: 4

This Week: vs. Chapin (canceled)

Next Game: vs. South Florence (Sept. 3)

5. River Bluff (1-0)

Previous Ranking: 5

This Week: Defeated Lugoff-Elgin 28-7

Next Game: vs. Spring Valley

6. Chapin (0-0)

Previous Ranking: 6

This Week: vs. Airport (canceled)

Next Game: vs. Mid-Carolina

7. Gray Collegiate (1-0)

Previous Ranking: 9

This Week: Defeated Camden, 26-6

Next Game: vs. Oceanside Collegiate

8. Brookland-Cayce (0-0)

Previous Ranking: 8

This Week: vs. AC Flora (canceled)

Next Game: at Airport

9. Spring Valley (1-0)

Previous Ranking: 10

This Week: Defeated White Knoll, 23-0

Next Game: at River Bluff

10. Saluda (1-0)

Previous Ranking: NR

This Week: Defeated Strom Thurmond 52-20

Next Game: vs. Ridge Spring-Monetta

Dropped out: Camden

Keep an eye on: Gilbert, Hammond, Newberry, Richland Northeast, Lower Richland