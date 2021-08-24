Dutch Fork football player dies after collapsing at practice

Dutch Fork jblake@thestate.com

A member of the Dutch Fork football team died Tuesday after collapsing at practice, the Lexington-Richland 5 school district announced.

The district didn’t release the player’s name in a statement issued late Tuesday.

“It is with heavy heart that we inform you of the death of a Dutch Fork football student who passed away Tuesday after collapsing at football practice,” Lexington-Richland 5 said in the statement. “The death of any youth in our community is a tragedy for all. At this difficult time, we turn our attention to supporting the family.

“... This is a sad day for us and our entire community is grieving the loss.”

The district said additional counselors and district support will be available to students over the next few days.

According to the Dutch Fork football team’s Instagram page, the team moved practice back from the afternoon to 7 p.m. Wednesday “due to afternoon heat.”

The Silver Foxes are the five-time defending Class 5A champions and has a 51-game unbeaten streak. Dutch Fork is scheduled to play at Gaffney on Friday, a game that was added last week after its game against Irmo was canceled because of COVID.

District Statement to the School District Five Family: pic.twitter.com/2Qe4h7RRBa — Lex-Rich 5 Schools (@LexRich5Schools) August 25, 2021