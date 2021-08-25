Dutch Fork vs Gaffney football showdown canceled in wake of player’s death

The Dutch Fork High School football team has canceled its much-anticipated matchup against Gaffney following the death of one of the Silver Foxes’ players.

WSPA’s Pete Yanity reported that Gaffney coach Dan Jones said the game is off out of respect for the deceased Dutch Fork player. Gaffney’s Twitter page confirmed the cancellation.

“Out of an abundance of respect to the Dutch Fork HS community and the @dfhsfootball team, Friday’s game between the Indians and Silver Foxes has been CANCELLED.. Our prayers are with Dutch Fork in the days and weeks ahead. May you find healing in these difficult times,” the team posted.

Senior offensive lineman Jack Alkhatib died Tuesday night after collapsing at practice that evening. Dutch Fork had moved the start of its practice to 7 p.m. — instead of 4 p.m. — “due to afternoon heat.”

Dutch Fork was originally supposed to host Irmo this week, but the Yellow Jackets canceled because of internal COVID issues. So, the Silver Foxes added Gaffney last week and the game was expected to be one of the biggest matchups in the state this season between the Class 5A schools.

Dutch Fork is ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, has won five straight state championships and entered the week with a 51-game unbeaten streak. Gaffney is ranked No. 5 in Class 5A and has won 17 state championships with the last coming 2012 against Dutch Fork.

Dutch Fork’s next game is Sept. 3 at Byrnes High School.

The Dutch Fork and Gaffney is one of several canceled across the Midlands this week with others not happening because of COVID. Others are Brookland-Cayce at Airport; Wilson at AC Flora; Lexington at South Aiken; Batesburg-Leesville at Gilbert; Dreher at Swansea; Lakewood at Richland Northeast; Blythewood at Westwood.

AC Flora, Richland Northeast, Blythewood and Gilbert have found replacement games with Flora hosting Sumter and RNE playing Andrew Jackson in the first game of RNE’s on-campus stadium. Gilbert will host Aiken and Blythewood hosts Goose Creek.

Midlands football schedule

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Friday

Abbeville at Newberry

Aiken at Gilbert

Andrew Jackson at Richland Northeast

Ben Lippen at Hammond

Cardinal Newman at First Baptist

Cathedral Academy at Newberry Academy

Eau Claire at Great Falls

Goose Creek at Blythewood

Heathwood Hall at Laurence Manning

Keenan at North Central

Lancaster at Fairfield Central

Lugoff-Elgin at Camden

Mid-Carolina at Chapin

New Hope at CA Johnson (Bolden Stadium)

North Augusta at Ridge View

Oceanside Collegiate at Gray Collegiate (Midlands Sports Compliex)

Pelion at Columbia (Keenan High School)

Richard Winn at Conway Christian

Ridge Spring Monetta at Saluda

Spring Valley at River Bluff

Sumter at AC Flora

White Knoll at Lower Richland

WW King at Faith Christian

Games canceled: Irmo at Dutch Fork; Brookland-Cayce at Airport; Wilson at AC Flora; Lexington at South Aiken; Batesburg-Leesville at Gilbert; Dreher at Swansea; Lakewood at Richland Northeast; Dutch Fork at Gaffney; Blythewood at Westwood