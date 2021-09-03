Friday night football live scores, updates from Midlands high school games

It’s Week 2 in the South Carolina high school football season, with teams still navigating an evolving game schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are live scores from Friday night’s games featuring Midlands teams. Scroll below for even more updates from The State’s Lou Bezjak.

Midlands scores, schedule

Thursday

Gray Collegiate 42, Legion Collegiate 0

Friday

Barnwell at Swansea

Brookland-Cayce at Blythewood

Camden at Hartsville

Chapin at Lugoff-Elgin

Chester at Airport

Dreher at Keenan

Dutch Fork at Byrnes

Eau Claire at CA Johnson

Fairfield Central at Chesnee

Faith Christian at Richard Winn

Heathwood Hall at Ben Lippen

Johnsonville at North Central

Hilton Head Island at Lower Richland

Midland Valley at Pelion

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at White Knoll

Patrick Henry at WW King

Porter-Gaud at Hammond

Richland Northeast at Crestwood

River Bluff at Nation Ford

South Florence at Irmo

Whitmire at Mid-Carolina

Saturday

Lexington at Gilbert, 10 a.m.

Spring Valley vs. Carver Columbus (Ga.) at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Canceled: York at Westwood; Sumter at Ridge View; Newberry at Clinton; Augusta Christian at Cardinal Newman; Ninety Six at Saluda; Bluffton at Airport; Swansea at Batesburg-Leesville