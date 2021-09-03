Tom Knotts won’t coach Dutch Fork football game tonight. Here’s what we know

Dutch Fork football will be without head football coach Tom Knotts on Friday when the Silver Foxes take on Byrnes.

Knotts spent time in the hospital this week, The State was told, but was released mid-week. He watched practice on Thursday but wasn’t able to coach Friday.

It wasn’t immediately known why Knotts was hospitalized but it wasn’t related to COVID.

Assistant coach Doug Rivers was acting head coach on Friday for the Silver Foxes, who carried a 51-game unbeaten streak into the game against the Rebels. Rivers has been on Dutch Fork’s coaching staff

Friday’s game is the first for the Silver Foxes since the death of senior offensive lineman Jack Alkhatib, who died after collapsing at practice on Aug. 24. The school held a memorial last Friday for Alkhatib and didn’t play last week against Gaffney.

Dutch Fork returned to the practice field Monday.

Knotts has built Dutch Fork into a powerhouse program since arriving at the school in 2010 after stops in North Carolina at Harding, West Charlotte and Charlotte Independence.

Under Knotts, the Silver Foxes have won six state championships, including five Class 5A titles in a row from 2016-2020. Dutch Fork is the first football team in South Carolina High School League history to win five consecutive state titles,

For his career, Knotts has 425 victories and 13 state championships.