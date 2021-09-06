Who is this week’s Midlands high school football player of the week? Vote now

The weekly high school player of the week poll. Jeff Blake Photo

The third week of the 2021 high school football season is in the books in South Carolina. Vote below and select the Midlands football player of the week.

Voting ends at noon Thursday. You can vote as often as you like. Here are this week’s top performers featured in this week’s poll, which is displayed below the player bios.

▪ Apollos Cook, WR, River Bluff: In 28-21 loss to Nation Ford, Cook caught 13 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns and also had four tackles and a pass break-up.

▪ Davin Patterson, QB, Dutch Fork: In the 55-26 win over Byrnes, the senior was 11-of-16 passing for 267 yards and four touchdowns. He also carried the ball 10 times for 46 yards and two touchdowns.

▪ J Talbert, LB, Richard Winn: In a 36-14 win over Faith Christian, Talbert intercepted three passes and returned one for a touchdown.

▪ Jack Weston, QB, Hammond: In a 35-7 win over Porter-Gaud, Weston was 14-of-19 passing for 168 yards and three touchdowns.

▪ Katrez Bracey, QB/RB, Camden: In a 43-37 win over Hartsville, he rushed four times for 48 yards, caught two passes for 26 yards. He also finished the game at quarterback and was 3-of-3 passing for 42 yards.

▪ KZ Adams, RB, Gray Collegiate: In a 42-0 win over Legion Collegiate, Adams carried it 13 times for 250 yards and scored three touchdowns.

▪ Marquece Williams, RB/S, Keenan: In the 32-21 win over Dreher, Williams had 15 carries for 232 yards and a TD. On defense, he had 13 tackles, eight of which were solo.

▪ Owen Plane, LB, Brookland-Cayce: In a 14-3 win over Blythewood, Plane intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble.

▪ Peyton Whitten, QB, Pelion: In a 42-26 win over Midland Valley, the senior was 10-of-22 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 16 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

▪ Ryan Shelley, LB, Heathwood Hall: In the 34-17 win over Ben Lippen, he had six solo tackles, an interception and returned a fumble 65 yards for a touchdown.

▪ Semaj Young, RB, Fairfield Central: In a 32-16 win over Chesnee, Young rushed 19 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

▪ Tyler Walker, RB, Lexington: In the 14-12 win over Gilbert, he earned the start at running back and rushed 10 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

▪ Zavier Short, WR, Chapin: In the 56-28 win over Lugoff-Elgin, Short caught nine passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. The Appalachian State commit also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

