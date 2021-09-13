Who is this week’s Midlands high school football player of the week? Vote now

The weekly high school player of the week poll. Jeff Blake Photo

The fourth week of the 2021 high school football season is in the books in South Carolina. Meet the nominees for The State’s Midlands Football Player of the Week.

Readers can vote as many times as they want on their favorites until the deadline of noon Thursday. A winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page that day.

The nominees are listed below:

▪ Alias Graham-Woodberry, RB, Gilbert: In 48-47 win over Hartsville, the running back carried it 31 times for 320 yards and four touchdowns.

▪ DeAree Rogers, WR, Irmo: In a 45-18 win over Crestwood, Rogers had six catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

▪ Dorian Ferguson, DB, Camden: In 27-6 win over Lakewood, Ferguson had nine tackles, an interception and a pass breakup.

▪ Kamadi Maxwell, WR, Lexington: In a 41-14 win over Airport, Maxwell caught three passes for 89 yards, two touchdowns and returned a punt 45 yards for a touchdown.

▪ KZ Adams, RB, Gray Collegiate: In the 28-18 win over Ridge View, the Georgia State commit rushed 30 times for 210 yards, three touchdowns and also had a 30-yard touchdown reception.

▪ Mark Brown, LB, Hammond: In 23-7 win over Charlotte Country Day (NC), Brown had 11 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a sack, three quarterback pressures and a forced fumble.

▪ Myles Cotten, LB, Blythewood: In a 14-10 win over Richland Northeast, Cotten had 16 tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks.

▪ Stephon Gadsen, QB, Fairfield Central: In the 35-28 win over Westwood, Gadsden was 9-of-17 passing for 207 yards and a touchdown. He also carried it 11 times for 104 yards and three touchdowns.

▪ Tanner Staton, QB, Brookland-Cayce: In a 42-35 win over Chapman, Staton was 24-of-38 passing for 405 yards and a touchdown.

▪ William Frick, K/P, Heathwood Hall: In the 25-14 win over Cardinal Newman, Frick was 3-of-3 on field goals, 1-of-1 on PATs, had a punt inside the 20-yard line and one kickoff for a touchback.

