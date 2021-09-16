Former Gamecock QB commit in SC for big game, plus top Midlands matchups, predictions

Saluda High School was in search of a replacement game this weekend and ended up with one of the marquee matchups in South Carolina.

Saluda, the 2019 Class 2A champions, will host Rabun County High on Friday. Rabun replaced Ninety Six on Saluda’s schedule.

Rabun is a Class 2A school from Georgia and is coached by Jaybo Shaw, brother of South Carolina great Connor Shaw. Rabun has one of the top quarterbacks in the country with senior and University of Georgia commitment Gunner Stockton.

247Sports Composite ranks Stockton as the fifth-best quarterback in the country. Stockton was committed to South Carolina at one point before backing off his pledge after USC fired Will Muschamp. Stockton committed to Georgia in January.

In three games this season, Stockton is 38-of-64 passing for 873 yards and a touchdown. He had 404 yards passing and 108 yards rushing with seven total touchdowns in a nationally-televised game against Pace Academy on Aug. 28.

Stockton went over 10,000 yards passing for his career earlier this season. He received his All-American Bowl jersey on Wednesday night. That game will take place Jan. 8 in San Antonio.

Saluda comes into Friday’s game at 3-0 and ranked No. 3 in South Carolina’s Class 2A. Quarterback Jonah McCray has completed 78% of his passes for 534 yards and seven touchdowns. Montrevious Baker leads Saluda with 249 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.

▪ Bezjak’s prediction: Rabun County

Other top Midlands matchups

▪ AC Flora at Camden: Matchup of two state championship participants from 2020. A.C. Flora won the Class 4A championship while Camden lost to Daniel in the 3A championship game. Flora is 2-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 4A. Camden has won three straight games after a season-opening loss to Gray Collegiate. Camden running back Devonte McCray leads Camden with 264 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Camden is averaging more than 100 yards in penalties per game.. Camden coach Brian Rimpf will be on the sidelines this week after having to coach on top of the press box last Friday. Rimpf was on paid leave from Kershaw County School District and was not expected to coach last week in any capacity. Bezjak’s prediction: AC Flora

▪ Brookland-Cayce at Chapin: First meeting between two schools since 2017 when Chapin won 38-20. Chapin is No. 6 in Class 5A polls, while B-C is No. 4 in Class 3A. Second game in five days for Chapin, which defeated Newberry 35-24 on Monday. Chapin receiver Zavier Short (9) and running back Bennett Galloway (8) have combined for 17 touchdowns this season. Chapin quarterback Jayden Bradford is 28-of-42 passing for 448 yards and eight touchdowns. B-C quarterback Tanner Staton has 511 yards passing in two games this season. B-C leading receiver Jordan Wise will miss the rest of season after suffering a leg injury last week against Chapman. Bezjak’s prediction: Chapin

▪ Central Davidson (NC) at Irmo: Game was agreed to on Wednesday after James Island canceled on Irmo because of COVID protocols. Central Davidson is a Class 3A school in Lexington, North Carolina and 3-0 on the season. Central Davidson is a run-oriented team with Cory Casilac (673 yards, 10 TDs) and Keyshawn Breedlove (552 yards, 10 TDs) its leading rushers. Irmo quarterback Izayah Whiteside is 26-of-39 passing for 526 yards and five touchdowns in two games this year. DeAree Rogers leads the team with 14 catches, 362 yards and three touchdowns. South Carolina commit Emmanwori leads Irmo with 38 tackles. Bezjak’s prediction: Irmo

▪ Dutch Fork at Greenwood: Fourth meeting between powerhouse programs. Greenwood leads the all-time series 2-1, and won the last matchup 24-10 in 2015 at the Battle on the Bluff at River Bluff High School. Greenwood is 4-0 and ranked No. 5 in Class 4A. Dutch Fork (2-0) is ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, No. 25 in MaxPreps’ national rankings and has a 52-game unbeaten streak. Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green has 301 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns this season. Chandler Perry leads DF with 25 tackles. Ve Morton leads Greenwood with 418 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Greenwood quarterback Daylan Rappley has thrown for 323 yards and rushed for 290 yards with five total touchdowns. Bezjak’s prediction: Dutch Fork

This week’s schedule, picks

All games are 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Thursday

Chester at Lower Richland, 7 p.m.

Bezjak’s prediction: Lower Richland

Fairfield Central at Keenan

Bezjak’s prediction: Fairfield Central

Friday

Airport at Swansea

Bezjak’s prediction: Airport

Augusta Christian at Heathwood Hall

Bezjak’s prediction: Augusta Christian

CA Johnson at Scott’s Branch

Bezjak’s prediction: C.A. Johnson

Clarendon Hall at Newberry Academy

Bezjak’s prediction: Clarendon Hall

Columbia at Timmonsville

Bezjak’s prediction: Columbia

East Clarendon at North Central

Bezjak’s prediction: North Central

Gilbert at Cheraw

Bezjak’s prediction: Gilbert

Hammond at Wilson Hall

Bezjak’s prediction: Hammond

Laurence Manning at Ben Lippen

Bezjak’s prediction: Laurence Manning

Laurens at River Bluff

Bezjak’s prediction: River Bluff

Lewisville at Batesburg-Leesville

Bezjak’s prediction: Batesburg-Leesville

Lugoff-Elgin at Fort Mill

Bezjak’s prediction: Lugoff-Elgin

Richard Winn at Charleston Collegiate

Bezjak’s prediction: Richard Winn

South Aiken at White Knoll

Bezjak’s prediction: White Knoll

Wardlaw Academy at WW King

Bezjak’s prediction: WW King

Westwood at Aiken

Bezjak’s prediction: Westwood

Saturday

Edisto at Dreher, 10 a.m.

Bezjak’s prediction: Dreher

Ashley Ridge at Lexington, noon

Bezjak’s prediction: Ashley Ridge

Canceled: Pelion at Gilbert; Lexington at Spring Valley; May River at Ridge View; Ninety Six at Saluda; Conway at Blythewood; Gray Collegiate at Andrew Jackson; Irmo at James Island; Batesburg-Leesville at Strom Thurmond

Last Week: 12-4

Season totals: 57-23

This story was originally published September 16, 2021 1:54 PM.