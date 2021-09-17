High School Football
Friday night football live scores, updates from Midlands high school games
It’s Week 4 in the South Carolina high school football season for 2021, with teams still navigating an evolving game schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are scores from Friday night’s games involving Midlands teams. Want more updates? Scroll below for in-game coverage from The State’s Lou Bezjak.
Midlands schedule
Thursday
Fairfield Central 67, Keenan 66 (5 OT)
Lower Richland 27, Chester 20 (2 OT)
Friday
AC Flora at Camden
Airport at Swansea
Augusta Christian at Heathwood Hall
Brookland-Cayce at Chapin
Clarendon Hall at Newberry Academy
Columbia at Timmonsville
Dutch Fork at Greenwood
East Clarendon at North Central
Gilbert at Cheraw
Hammond at Wilson Hall
Laurence Manning at Ben Lippen
Laurens at River Bluff
Lewisville at Batesburg-Leesville
Lugoff-Elgin at Fort Mill
Rabun County (Ga.) at Saluda
Richard Winn at Charleston Collegiate
South Aiken at White Knoll
Wardlaw Academy at WW King
Westwood at Aiken
Saturday
Edisto at Dreher, 10 a.m.
Ashley Ridge at Lexington, noon
Canceled: Pelion at Gilbert; Lexington at Spring Valley; May River at Ridge View; Ninety Six at Saluda; Conway at Blythewood; Gray Collegiate at Andrew Jackson; Irmo at James Island; Batesburg-Leesville at Strom Thurmond; Central Davidson (NC) at Irmo
