Friday night football live scores, updates from Midlands high school games

It’s Week 4 in the South Carolina high school football season for 2021, with teams still navigating an evolving game schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are scores from Friday night’s games involving Midlands teams. Want more updates? Scroll below for in-game coverage from The State’s Lou Bezjak.

Midlands schedule

Thursday

Fairfield Central 67, Keenan 66 (5 OT)

Lower Richland 27, Chester 20 (2 OT)

Friday

AC Flora at Camden

Airport at Swansea

Augusta Christian at Heathwood Hall

Brookland-Cayce at Chapin

Clarendon Hall at Newberry Academy

Columbia at Timmonsville

Dutch Fork at Greenwood

East Clarendon at North Central

Gilbert at Cheraw

Hammond at Wilson Hall

Laurence Manning at Ben Lippen

Laurens at River Bluff

Lewisville at Batesburg-Leesville

Lugoff-Elgin at Fort Mill

Rabun County (Ga.) at Saluda

Richard Winn at Charleston Collegiate

South Aiken at White Knoll

Wardlaw Academy at WW King

Westwood at Aiken

Saturday

Edisto at Dreher, 10 a.m.

Ashley Ridge at Lexington, noon

Canceled: Pelion at Gilbert; Lexington at Spring Valley; May River at Ridge View; Ninety Six at Saluda; Conway at Blythewood; Gray Collegiate at Andrew Jackson; Irmo at James Island; Batesburg-Leesville at Strom Thurmond; Central Davidson (NC) at Irmo