High School Football
Friday night football live scores, updates from Midlands high school games
It’s Week 6 in the South Carolina high school football season for 2021, with teams still navigating an evolving game schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are scores from Friday night’s games involving Midlands teams. Want more updates? Scroll below for in-game coverage from The State’s Lou Bezjak.
Midlands football scores, schedule
Thursday
Newberry 34, Columbia 0
Friday
Ben Lippen at Cardinal Newman
Chesterfield at North Central
Crestwood at Camden
Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin
Dutch Fork at White Knoll
Eau Claire at Saluda
Fox Creek at Brookland-Cayce
Gray Collegiate at Batesburg-Leesville
Hammond at Trinity Collegiate
Laurens Academy at Richard Winn
Lexington at River Bluff
Mid-Carolina at Keenan
Midland Valley at Airport
Ninety-Six at Heathwood Hall
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Gilbert
Pelion at Florence Christian
Richland Northeast at Irmo
Ridge View at Northwestern
Rock Hill at Spring Valley
Strom Thurmond at Swansea
Westwood at AC Flora
Canceled: First Baptist at Heathwood Hall; McBee at CA Johnson; Jefferson Academy at Newberry Academy
