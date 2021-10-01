Friday night football live scores, updates from Midlands high school games

It’s Week 6 in the South Carolina high school football season for 2021, with teams still navigating an evolving game schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are scores from Friday night’s games involving Midlands teams. Want more updates? Scroll below for in-game coverage from The State’s Lou Bezjak.

Midlands football scores, schedule

Thursday

Newberry 34, Columbia 0

Friday

Ben Lippen at Cardinal Newman

Chesterfield at North Central

Crestwood at Camden

Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin

Dutch Fork at White Knoll

Eau Claire at Saluda

Fox Creek at Brookland-Cayce

Gray Collegiate at Batesburg-Leesville

Hammond at Trinity Collegiate

Laurens Academy at Richard Winn

Lexington at River Bluff

Mid-Carolina at Keenan

Midland Valley at Airport

Ninety-Six at Heathwood Hall

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Gilbert

Pelion at Florence Christian

Richland Northeast at Irmo

Ridge View at Northwestern

Rock Hill at Spring Valley

Strom Thurmond at Swansea

Westwood at AC Flora

Canceled: First Baptist at Heathwood Hall; McBee at CA Johnson; Jefferson Academy at Newberry Academy