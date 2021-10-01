Midlands results: Lexington clips rival River Bluff. Dutch Fork dominates White Knoll

Lexington snapped its three-game losing streak to rival River Bluff in come-from-behind fashion.

Tyler Walker scored on an 11-yard run with 2:44 left and the Wildcats recovered a punt in the final minute to defeat the Gators 21-20 on Friday at The Swamp.

Lexington trailed 20-7 at halftime but began the second half on an eight-minute-plus drive capped off by Keshawn Gladden’s 1-yard run that cut the lead to 20-14 with 3:40 left in the third quarter.

The score stayed that way until the fourth quarter when Lexington’s Blake Smith picked off Hunter Sheppard and returned it to River Bluff 41.

Seven plays later, Walker took it in for the game-winning score.

River Bluff had two opportunities after that, but Grady Johnson came up with an interception and then Reese Waites recovered a fumbled punt to seal it with 1:12 left.

Tanner Johnson had a 72-yard interception return for a touchdown for Lexington’s first score.

South Carolina baseball commit Thomas Powell had a 32-yard TD catch from Sheppard, and Apollos Cook returned a kickoff for a touchdown for River Bluff.

Brady Orr kicked two field goals, including a 47-yarder, to end the first half and put the Gators up 20-7.

Dutch Fork 60, White Knoll 7: Jarvis Green ran for four first-half touchdowns as the Silver Foxes extended their unbeaten streak to 55 games. Dutch Fork made it 60-0 in the third quarter but took a knee on the extra point in honor of former teammate Jack Alkhatib, who wore No. 60 and passed away earlier this year. Dutch Fork out-gained White Knoll 592 yards to 40.

Hammond 14, Trinity Collegiate 0: Hammond scored both of its touchdowns in the second half to win the battle of top two teams in SCISA 3A. Dylan Richardson had a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter and CJ Stokes scored on a TD run in the fourth.

Northwestern 52, Ridge View 22: The Trojans scored 45 points in the first half to win the Region 4-5A opener for both teams. Northwestern quarterback Will Mattison threw for 239 yards and six touchdowns in the win. Ridge View’s Andre Washington had two TD passes to Zion Agnew in the loss.

Ben Lippen 39, Cardinal Newman 13: Bryce Craft ran for 169 yards and four touchdowns as the Falcons won their first game of the season under first-year coach Stephen Cagle. Joshua Plush caught a TD pass from Dobson Ricks and also ran one in for a score. Ricks was 15-of-23 for 256 yards passing. Duncan Skehan threw for 144 yards and two TDs for Cardinal Newman.

Spring Valley 41, Rock Hill 0: Quarterback DQ Smith rushed for three touchdowns and also threw two scores in the Vikings’ win. Evan Javis rushed for 83 yards and a TD for Spring Valley.

Gilbert 41, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0: Jaden Allen-Hendrix and Alias Graham-Woodberry each rushed for more than 100 yards in Gilbert’s win. Hendrix had 156 yards and three scores, and Woodberry had 106 and two TDs. Chance Jennings also added a TD pass.

Irmo 44, Richland Northeast 2: Izyah Whiteside threw three touchdown passes to AJ Brand and also ran one in for a score as the Yellow Jackets won their Region 4-4A opener.

Gray Collegiate 42, Batesburg-Leesville 0: KZ Adams rushed for 270 yards, two touchdowns and also had a 75-yard punt return as the War Eagles won their region opener. Quarterback Tre Robinson added two TD passes and Caleb Ford also rushed for a TD.

Airport 30, Midland Valley 28: Sonny Valverde hit a field goal with 1:27 left to give the Eagles the win. Tyler Dasher threw two touchdowns and ran for one.

Keenan 34, Mid-Carolina 20: The Raiders picked up their first region win on homecoming Friday night.

Dreher 28, Lugoff-Elgin 20: The Blue Devils had a pair of second-half interceptions, including one by Riley Croxton for a touchdown to seal the win over L-E. Josh Dratton had two TD runs for Dreher and Josh Smith caught a TD pass.

AC Flora 34, Westwood 14: The Falcons won their Region 4-4A opener and stayed unbeaten on the season .

Camden 35, Crestwood 26: Greyson White and Anthony Lyles each had two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win.

Brookland-Cayce 28, Fox Creek 0: Jamari Kennerly had a TD pass and ran for a score in BC’s win

Richard Winn 52, Laurens Academy 12: Landon Caulder threw three touchdown passes and ran for two in the Eagles’ win. J Talbert had two more interceptions for RW.

Ninety-Six 26, Heathwood Hall 14: Ninety Six scored two touchdowns in the second half to break a 14-14 halftime tie and defeat the Highlanders. Dylan Lesesne had a TD run and Donald Tomlin threw a TD pass to Will Morris for Heathwood.

Newberry 34, Columbia 0: On Thursday, KJ Robinson ran for three touchdowns and Ty Cook had a 70-yard touchdown run as the Bulldogs won the Region 3-2A opener. The victory was coach Phil Strickland’s 337th of his career, passing Jackie Hayes for fourth all-time in wins in South Carolina.

