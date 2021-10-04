Who is this week’s Midlands high school football player of the week? Vote now

The weekly high school player of the week poll. Jeff Blake Photo

It is time to vote for The State’s newest Midlands High School Football Player of the Week. Voting ends at noon Thursday, and you can vote as many times you like. The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page on Thursday.

The nominees are listed below:

▪ Blake Smith, DB, Lexington: In the 21-20 win over River Bluff, Smith had nine tackles, a tackle for loss, three pass breakups and an interception that set up the game-winning touchdown.

▪ Brendan Boatwright, LB, Gilbert: In a 41-0 win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Boatwright had 19 tackles (15 solo), three tackles for loss and a sack.

▪ Bryce Craft, RB, Ben Lippen: In a 38-13 win over Cardinal Newman, Craft carried it 28 times for 180 yards and four touchdowns.

▪ Dylan Richardson, S/K: Hammond: In 14-0 win over Trinity Collegiate, Richardson had six tackles, one interception, two pass breakups, returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown and also was 2-of-2 on extra points.

▪ DQ Smith, QB, Spring Valley: In the 41-0 win over Rock Hill, Smith was 7-of-11 passing for 103 yards and a touchdown. He also had eight carries for 56 yards and three touchdowns.

▪ Izayah Whiteside, QB, Irmo: In the 44-2 win over Richland Northeast, Whiteside was 16-of-23 passing for 231 yards, three touchdowns. He also carried it twice for 30 yards and a TD.

▪ Jarvis Green, RB, Dutch Fork: In a 60-7 win over White Knoll, Green rushed nine times for 181 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half.

▪ KZ Adams, RB, Gray Collegiate: In the 42-0 win over Batesburg-Leesville, Adams carried it 19 times for 270 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ Malik Heyward, DB, AC Flora: In the 34-14 win over Westwood, Heyward had two tackles and picked off two passes. He has six interceptions on the season.

▪ Owen Plane, LB, Brookland-Cayce: In the 28-0 win over Fox Creek, Plane had 12 tackles and a fumble recovery. For the season he has a total of 50 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries and one interception.

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 11:07 AM.