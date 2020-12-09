Columbia Fireflies find new MLB parent club

The Columbia Fireflies have a new Major League Baseball affiliate.

The Fireflies will be the new Class A affiliate of Kansas City Royals beginning in 2021, as all 120 Major League Baseball affiliates were released Wednesday afternoon. The Royals’ Class A affiliate had been Wilimington Blue Rocks in Delaware, but the Blue Rocks will be affiliated with the Nationals next season.

“There has been a lot of anticipation regarding the restructuring of Minor League Baseball,” Fireflies president John Katz said. “We’re excited that the Fireflies have been invited to join. We look forward to the details being worked out and giving fans in Columbia an opportunity to enjoy top-quality professional baseball for years to come.”

The Fireflies will be one of two Class A affiliates for the Royals with the other Quad Cities. Columbia will be the club’s Low-A affiliate. Columbia had been in the South Atlantic League but that might change with the new structure. Northwest Arkansas will be the Double-A affiliate and Omaha the Triple-A.

Columbia had been the home to the Mets’ Class A club since 2016 after it moved from Savannah, Georgia. In 2018, the Fireflies and Mets extended their Player Development Contract through the 2020 season.

The Fireflies will be one of three teams in South Carolina to undergo an affiliate change. The Charleston RiverDogs will be a Tampa Bay Rays affiliate after previously being with the New York Yankees. Augusta GreenJackets, located in North Augusta, SC, is moving from San Francisco Giants to the Atlanta Braves affiliation.

Columbia mayor Steve Benjamin was enthusiastic about the new tie-in with the Royals.

The City of Columbia is closely connected to the Class A club, as the city owns $37 million Segra Park, which opened in 2016, and is part of the under-development BullStreet District. The ballpark is part of the nearly $100 million in public funding the city has committed to the BullStreet site.

“They have a rich tradition,” Benjamin said of the Royals, who won the World Series in 2015. “I’ve already had a dialogue with the mayor of Kansas City (Quinton Lucas) about our excitement in this. Kansas City has a rich history with the Royals, and an even deeper history when it comes to Negro League baseball.”

The national Negro Leagues Baseball museum is located in Kansas City,

Minor League Baseball is expected to undergo big changes for the upcoming season after the Professional Baseball Agreement expired in 2020. Each of the 30 MLB teams will now have only four minor-league affiliates, and there will only be 120 minor-league teams instead of 160.

In June, MiLB officially canceled the season for its teams during the COVID-19 pandemic. That meant the Columbia Fireflies, Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Greenville Drive, Charleston RiverDogs, Augusta GreenJackets and more than 150 other teams nationally wouldn’t play baseball .

Major League Baseball eventually came back and played without fans in stands until the postseason. That was never an option for minor league teams, which need spectators in the stadium in order to thrive. Last year, the Fireflies drew 245,522 fans and the Pelicans had 226,247. The Fireflies have ranked in the Top 25 in minor league merchandise sales every year since the team moved to Columbia from Savannah, Georgia in 2016.

Staff Writer Chris Trainor contributed to this report.