Can you belt out the national anthem? Columbia Fireflies looking for performers

Ever dream of hitting the high note on “O’er the land of the free!” and bringing the crowd to cheers before a minor league baseball game? Here’s your chance.

The Columbia Fireflies announced Friday that soloists and groups can audition to sing the national anthem.

Auditions won’t be in person because of the coronavirus. Instead, performers can submit video of their rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner online at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

Audition videos must be submitted by the end of April 18, according to a team statement.

The Fireflies, a Kansas City Royals affiliate, host 60 home games between May 11 and September 16. The team plays at Segra Park in Columbia’s BullStreet District. The park can seat 9,000 people for games.