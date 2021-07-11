Baseball

Top 10 Major League Baseball salaries this year of players with SC ties

A list of the top 10 annual salaries from players with South Carolina ties. Salaries based on the USA Today database and sportstrac. Salaries don’t include deferred payments and incentive clauses

Jackie Bradley Jr. salary: $13 million

Jordan Lyles salary: $8 million

Whit Merrifield salary: $7.25 million

Brad Miller salary: $3.5 million

Brett Gardner salary: $2.85 million

Jordan Montgomery salary: $2.13 million

Emilio Pagan salary: $1.57 million

Chris Owings salary: $1 million

Christian Walker salary: $619,300

Taylor Weidener salary: $583,400

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service