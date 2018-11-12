SC native, NASCAR Hall of Fame driver David Pearson dies

NASCAR lost one of its legendary figures in the sport.
Hall of Fame driver and South Carolina native David Pearson died Monday. He was 83 years old. The Wood Brothers racing team confirmed Pearson’s death. Pearson drove for them from 1972-79.
Pearson, known as the “Silver Fox” for his hair and late race strategy, won 105 races, the second most all-time, during his NASCAR career that totaled 27 years. He trailed only Richard Petty (200) in wins and poles during his career.
But Pearson’s total came in 574 races while Petty raced in 1,184. Pearson and Petty finished first and second in the same race a staggering 63 times during their careers, with Pearson winning 33 of those.
Petty called Pearson the best driver he every raced against.
“Pearson could beat you on a short track, he could beat you on a superspeedway, he could beat you on a road course, he could beat you on a dirt track,” Petty told ESPN in 2009. “It didn’t hurt as bad to lose to Pearson as it did to some of the others, because I knew how good he was.”
Pearson was the Rookie of the Year in 1960 despite running just half the races that season. He won three Cup Series championships (1966, 1968, 1969) before retiring in 1989.
After retiring, Pearson spent a lot of time on his farm in Spartanburg, with daily trips to the post office and YMCA.
Pearson also made regular appearances at Darlington Raceway,NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway.
Of Pearson’s 105 wins, 10 came at Darlington Raceway, which Pearson called his home and favorite track. In 2008, Pearson and former driver Carl Edwards put on an exhibition on the repaved surface at Darlington and his competitive fire showed in that five-lap demonstration.
Pearson drove that exhibition without a helmet, fire suit or HANS device. “I couldn’t breathe in all that stuff.
Pearson put on a show that day and Edwards learned a lot from him that day.
“I could run a little more than that, I hope anyway,” Pearson said that day. “When I was driving, I felt I could win anywhere I go.”
Darlington Raceway issued a statement on Pearson’s passing.
“Darlington Raceway expresses its deepest condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of David Pearson. His record 10 wins at Darlington Raceway put him in a league of his own,” Darlington Raceway president Kerry Tharp said in a statement. “His fierce competitiveness and passion for the sport endeared him to the NASCAR faithful. His Hall of Fame career will go down as one of the most prolific in the history of the sport. A native South Carolinian, he was a wonderful ambassador for our sport and for the Palmetto State. He will be missed and will always be remembered.”
Pearson was part of NASCAR’s big four along with Petty, fellow South Carolina native Cale Yarborough and Bobby Allison. The four drivers helped popularized the sport in 1960s.
Pearson and Yarborough had a strong rivalry over the years, but even Yarborough admitted the Spartanburg native was better than him at Darlington.
“David was,” Yarborough said as the two drivers shared their memories before the 2009 Southern 500. “He won 10, and I won five. David could win all the spring races, and I had good luck in the 500.”
Pearson was part of NASCAR’s second Hall of Fame Class in 2010.
