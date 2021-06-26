SC athlete makes US Olympic team while breaking records. Her reaction is going viral

Track and Field: Raven Saunders of Charleston, S.C., will compete in the shot put in the Rio Olympics. Getty Images

With green hair, a grinning Hulk mask and shout-outs for her hometown, a Charleston, South Carolina shot put star broke a record and made the United States Olympic team Thursday.

Now, her joyous celebration is exploding on the internet after NBC’s broadcast and shout-outs on social media.

Raven “HULK” Saunders got in the camera’s face, shouting “Let’s go. Charleston, South Carolina. We’re here!” after throwing a personal best and breaking the meet record at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

.@GiveMe1Shot's reaction after throwing a personal best and breaking the meet record in the women's shot put final is good.



Doing all of that in a Hulk mask is also good.



(️ @NBCOlympics) #TrackFieldTrials21pic.twitter.com/nJavAqCSPy — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 25, 2021

NBC’s commentators felt the enthusiasm in Saunders’ reaction, saying “You can see the emotion there in Saunders” as she hugged other athletes. The network later posted on Twitter “There’s no better feeling” with a video of the moment.

Comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones posted “Damn Yo!!!” on Twitter in response to Saunders’ throw and reaction.

“She hyped,” Jones said in a video about Saunders’ moment. “Did you see the guns on her?” referring to Saunders’ muscles. “She’ll knock a (silly person) out.”

The Team USA Twitter account Tweeted out that Saunders’ enthusiastic reaction was its “Friday mood.”

Saunders’ throw went 65 feet 5 inches (19.96 meters), according to the Associated Press, which called the shot put Saunders participated in “the best contest of the night.”

The 25-year-old Saunders was born in Charleston and went to Burke High School before going to Ole Miss, where she won three NCAA titles, according to reports. She competed in and won at prestigious track and field tournaments in the U.S. and internationally. She also was on the 2016 U.S. Olympic team.

But Saunders’ meet record was bested only minutes later by fellow U.S. Olympic team member Jessica Ramsey who threw 66 feet and one-quarter inch (20.12 meters).

The 2020 Summer Olympics were delayed a year because of coronavirus. They will be in Tokyo and start July 23.