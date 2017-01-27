Entertainment

January 27, 2017 10:42 AM

Adorable animals, anyone? Riverbanks Zoo gets into #cuteanimaltweetoff

By Erin Shaw

eshaw@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is one of many zoos across the country participating in a cute animal showdown on Twitter.

The contest, which has no losers or winners, started Wednesday with the hastag cuteanmialtweetoff and has continued with zoos posting aww-inducing photos of their cutest critters.

Riverbanks got in the game yesterday with a tweet of a baby Galapagos tortoise, then came back stronger a few hours later with another tweet showing one of its grizzly bears “just chilling” in an enclosure.

For more cuteness:

Riverbanks Zoo welcomes furry, fluffy lemur triplets

Riverbanks Zoo expecting birth of baby gorilla

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Metropolitan Opera auditioner sings "We Hail Thee Carolina"

View more video

Entertainment Videos