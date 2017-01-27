Adorable animals, anyone? Riverbanks Zoo gets into #cuteanimaltweetoff

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is one of many zoos across the country participating in a cute animal showdown on Twitter.
The contest, which has no losers or winners, started Wednesday with the hastag cuteanmialtweetoff and has continued with zoos posting aww-inducing photos of their cutest critters.
Riverbanks got in the game yesterday with a tweet of a baby Galapagos tortoise, then came back stronger a few hours later with another tweet showing one of its grizzly bears “just chilling” in an enclosure.
Check out one of our baby Galapagos Tortoises posing for the #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/g9hNbYeuh0— Riverbanks Zoo (@RiverbanksZoo) January 26, 2017
Just chillin'! #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/zR4RPNq9tX— Riverbanks Zoo (@RiverbanksZoo) January 26, 2017
@VAAquarium @phillyzoo @ZooATL @BronxZoo @SarahJanetHill Ahem, the world's smallest deer checking in for the #cuteanimaltweetoff. #pudu pic.twitter.com/b4sZbQTz56— Queens Zoo (@thequeenszoo) January 25, 2017
ICYMI: We took part in a pretty epic #cuteanimaltweetoff on Twitter yesterday! Go check it out! https://t.co/YR0J5kMfaJ #OnlyZooATL pic.twitter.com/OMEM6BRFS4— Zoo Atlanta (@ZooATL) January 26, 2017
Welcome this cozy cheetah cub to the #cuteanimaltweetoff! pic.twitter.com/vdhUKmyRqa— Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) January 26, 2017
For more cuteness:
