All-female lineup slated for Columbia's Hip-Hop Family Day music festival

An all-female Hip-Hop Family Day concert lineup highlights Columbia's annual Love, Peace & Hip-Hop festival in April.
MC Lyte was announced Friday as the festival's headliner, setting the tone of the four-day festival's "All Hail the Queens" theme.
The rapper — the first female to perform hip-hop in the White House — will perform Saturday, April 14, in a slate of free concerts also featuring DJ Cocoa Chanelle, Honey Rockwell, LaLisa, Katera, Litty and Selah the Poet.
The Love, Peace & Hip-Hop festival kicks off Wednesday, April 11, with a Hip-Hop Bounce House party including music, dancing and storytelling at EdVenture Children's Museum from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Never miss a local story.
Tapp's Arts Center will host a joint opening party for Love, Peace & Hip-Hop and the Indie Grits film festival on Thursday, April 12, with hip-hop acts including Fat Rat Da Czar and Deniro Farrar, as well as indie rock and dance pop performances.
On Friday, April 13, Love, Peace & Hip-Hop presents "I Wanna Be Down: Women Claiming their Space as Entrepreneurs in the Marketplace," a panel of speakers at Tapp's from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Hip-Hop Family Day will take over a stage at Main and Laurel streets from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
After the festival, wind down with the "Indie Grits presents: Sunday Dinner" Sunday afternoon block party, hosted by Love, Peace & Hip-Hop founder Fat Rat Da Czar from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. next to Hyatt Park on Monticello Road. The Beast, Dom Flemons and Amythyst Kiah will perform.
Comments