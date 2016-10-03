‘American Pickers’ looking for places to film in South Carolina

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz have perfected the art of finding treasures within piles of junk. This fall, the hosts of the History channel documentary series “American Pickers” are returning to South Carolina and looking for places in the state to film.
The popular TV series explores the world of antique “picking,” which usually consists of Wolfe and Fritz hunting through people’s barns, garages, sheds and outbuildings for items of value.
They are interested in finding sizable, unique collections and learning the interesting stories behind them in the Palmetto State.
If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of a day looking through, send your name, number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.
New episodes air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on History.
